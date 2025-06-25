As Bing Goes Private, Presearch Opens Censorship-Resistant Search API For Developers

As Microsoft tightens access to its Bing Search APIs, privacy-focused search engine Presearch has launched a decentralized search API aimed at providing developers with a censorship-resistant and transparent alternative.

Backed by more than 40,000 active nodes, Presearch's new API is designed to serve as an open access tool for developers seeking privacy-first search solutions amid increasing restrictions from major providers.

The Presearch Search API operates on a decentralized infrastructure, offering fast, low-latency search results without user profiling or centralized control.

The API supports pay-as-you-go pricing in Bitcoin, Circle‘s USDC, Presearch's native PRE token, or fiat, and is accessible via Presearch's gateway system, which strips all personally identifiable information from user queries.

The launch arrives as developers face shrinking options for integrating search data.

Microsoft's API shutdowns and pricing hikes have reportedly forced thousands of developers to find new solutions, with over 50,000 apps estimated to have lost reliable search access since early 2024, according to a press release shared with Benzinga.

Also Read: Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap Buys Over 3,700 Bitcoin—What’s Driving The Aggressive Bet?

Presearch's decentralized system uses a blend of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake models.

Node operators contribute compute power, stake PRE tokens, and earn rewards based on search demand.

According to the company, the infrastructure remained operational during a significant Big Tech outage in 2023, underscoring the resilience of its decentralized model.

The platform has attracted a growing user base, with over 390,000 active monthly users and more than 400,000 daily searches. Presearch also powers search-driven applications like Scout.click, which adopted the Presearch API after losing access to traditional providers.

Presearch CEO Tim Enneking said the platform's mission aligns with the core principles of decentralization and freedom of information.

"We believe freedom of information is just as important as freedom of money," he said.

The company's roadmap includes enabling Bitcoin payments, expanding developer integrations, and continuing to grow its decentralized node network to meet demand from developers building AI, productivity, and content applications.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock