June 16, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

Dimon Called Crypto A 'Ponzi Scheme'—Now JPMorgan Is Building JPMD To Trade It

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

JPMorgan Chase is taking another significant step into the digital asset sector.

According to a trademark filing submitted on Sunday to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the firm is developing a new platform called JPMD.

The trademark suggests the global bank is preparing to offer a suite of crypto-related services. This includes trading, exchanging, transferring, and issuing digital assets.

The filing reflects a broader institutional shift in how traditional financial firms engage with the digital asset space.

The move is notable given JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon‘s historically critical stance on cryptocurrencies, referring to them in 2022 as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”

And yet, the 69-year-old CEO confirmed last month that the bank now permits clients to gain exposure to Bitcoin BTC/USD, an asset he once called “worthless.”

JPMorgan also allows Bitcoin ETFs as collateral for certain customer loans and is reportedly engaged in conversations with other banks about launching a regulated stablecoin.

Its private blockchain-based payment network, Kynexis, handles over $2 billion in transactions daily, showing that the infrastructure to support JPMD is likely already in place.

