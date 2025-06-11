Alpha Liquid Terminal Debuts ChatAnalyst AI As Financial Research Agent Across Crypto, FX, Equities

Alpha Liquid Terminal on Tuesday launched ChatAnalyst, an AI-powered financial analyst agent designed to unify research across crypto, equities, FX, and private markets.

The tool, part of Phase One of the platform's beta, aims to simplify data gathering and analysis for traders and researchers.

"ChatAnalyst was built to eliminate information overload and make smart, fast, context-rich research accessible to everyone," said Enzo Villani, founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal.

Integrated with Google AI to minimize inaccuracies, ChatAnalyst allows users to query topics like Bitcoin, NFTs, DeFi, and macro trends in foreign exchange.

The tool supports multilingual queries, enabling users to ask questions in languages including Mandarin, Italian, German, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

Examples include inquiries about Proof-of-Work versus Proof-of-Stake, daily financial market news, NFT regulations, or simplified explanations of DeFi liquidity pools.

The launch follows Alpha Liquid Terminal's strategic partnerships with firms like Eliza Finance, LYS Labs, and Mentibus to enhance its AI-driven tools and data integration.

The platform, developed by experts from Google, Microsoft and IBM, consolidates fragmented financial data into a single interface, targeting institutional traders and investors.

