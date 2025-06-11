XRP Gains 2%: What Is Going On?

XRP XRP/USD rose 2% as fresh developments across the Ripple ecosystem fueled optimism, with traders eyeing a potential breakout.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.31 $136 billion +0.3% +2.7% Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,214.48 $2.17 trillion -0.6% +3.7% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,768.92 $333.7 billion -0.7% +5%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Dark Defender says XRP is on the verge of a daily timeframe breakout, citing a bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI), aligned Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), and a likely flip in Ichimoku Cloud indicators.

According to the trader, a close above $2.33 could trigger an explosive upward move.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows $4.4 million in XRP liquidations over the past 24 hours, including $2.7 million in long positions.

Open interest rose 4.2%, while derivatives trading volume climbed 2.8%.

Options volume surged 177.7% and open interest increased 8.8%, indicating rising trader confidence despite recent volatility.

Community News: Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced the launch of an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain for the XRP Ledger, set to go live in Q2 2025, TheBlock reported.

Developed in collaboration with Peersyst using the evmOS stack, the EVM sidechain will connect to XRPL mainnet through an Axelar-powered bridge, using wrapped XRP as the gas token. Currently in testnet, the initiative aims to combine XRPL's low fees with the flexibility of Ethereum smart contracts.

In addition, RippleX revealed that tokenized U.S. Treasuries are now live on XRP Ledger through Ondo Finance's OUSG, backed by BlackRock's BUIDL Fund. The offering allows 24/7 institutional access, with minting and redemption enabled via the RLUSD stablecoin.

VivoPower has entered a definitive strategic partnership with Flare Networks, announcing plans to deploy $100 million in XRP to pursue institutional yield opportunities across the network.

