Ethereum Books Record Institutional Inflows, XRP Sees Outflows: What Is Going On?

Ethereum ETH/USD has emerged as the top-performing digital asset among institutional investment products, notching $321 million in inflows last week, its strongest 6-week streak since December 2024, according to a report.

What Happened: In contrast, Bitcoin BTC/USD saw its first weekly outflows since mid-April, shedding $8 million following a sharp reversal mid-week, a report by CoinShares stated on Monday.

Notably, XRP XRP/USD investment products recorded $28.2 million in outflows, marking the second straight week of capital flight from the asset.

The turnaround came after a New York court ruled U.S. tariffs illegal, injecting fresh uncertainty into markets already on edge.

Despite the mixed performance among individual assets, the overall market for digital asset investment products remained strong, with $286 million in inflows during the week.

This brings the seven-week cumulative inflow total to $10.9 billion.

However, total assets under management fell from $187 billion to $177 billion by week's end due to price declines across the market.

Also Read: ‘Nothing Stops This Train’: US Fiscal Deficits Drive Bitcoin’s Case As A Hedge, Says Lyn Alden

Why It Matters: Ethereum's continued inflows, now totaling $1.19 billion over six weeks, indicate a clear shift in investor sentiment, signaling renewed institutional confidence in the asset.

Bitcoin, while still dominant in cumulative year-to-date flows, now faces pressure amid renewed macroeconomic uncertainty.

Geographically, the United States continued to dominate the inflow landscape, recording $199 million last week.

However, alternative markets gained traction, with Germany bringing in $42.9 million, Australia $21.5 million, and Hong Kong $54.8 million, its strongest week since launching exchange-traded crypto products over a year ago.

Switzerland, however, registered $32.8 million in outflows and remains in net negative territory for 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock