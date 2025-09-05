True's Benjamin Bilski Says US Access To Perpetuals Could Validate Model, Expand Crypto Derivatives Market

Benjamin Bilski, team representative of Solana SOL/USD-based AI trading platform True, said that if perpetual futures become accessible in the U.S., it would validate the model and expand the overall market size.

The comment underscores the potential impact of regulatory clarity on decentralized derivatives and AI-driven trading.

"We don't actively target the U.S. market, but we welcome regulatory clarity globally. If perpetuals become accessible in the U.S., it would validate the model and expand the overall market size," Bilski told Benzinga in an interview.

He added that innovation in decentralized finance will continue regardless, noting that users will still seek "transparency, instant access, and self-custody."

True, which is launching its $TRUE token sale to fund the first AI-native perpetuals DEX on Solana, aims to combine a high-speed off-chain execution engine with an on-chain settlement layer.

Using ZK-rollup proofs and next-generation Verkle commitments, True compresses trading activity into auditable records while delivering CEX-level performance.

Bilski also highlighted ongoing industry challenges.

On liquidity fragmentation across chains, he explained, "The industry needs two shifts: Aggregation layers that pull liquidity across chains in real time, and unified settlement standards — think of a ‘common language' for liquidity across ecosystems."

True has chosen Solana for its speed and composability while designing with interoperability in mind.

The platform is integrating AI to guide traders responsibly.

"TRUE's AI assistant is designed with this in mind — guiding users, clarifying leverage and ensuring they understand the risks before trading," Bilski said, addressing concerns about retail access to complex derivatives.

The project also supports on-chain copy trading, real-time leaderboards and risk management frameworks designed to prevent systemic blowups.

As the DeFi and derivatives landscape evolves, Bilski suggested regulatory divergence will shape how AI is implemented in trading rather than whether it is used.

"In the U.S., oversight may lean toward strict guardrails around execution and advice. The EU is focusing on AI governance and transparency, while Asia often moves faster with sandboxes and open adoption,” he said.

With a three-year roadmap, True plans to launch a closed beta, roll out AI guidance and copy-trading, and deepen liquidity on Solana DEX integrations.

Bilski emphasized that the $TRUE token is a utility, not a meme token, and that up to 75% of platform fees will flow back into ecosystem growth through buybacks.

By linking AI assistance, decentralized execution, and regulatory adaptability, True is positioning itself to capture growth in a market that could expand substantially if U.S. regulators allow onshore perpetual futures.

