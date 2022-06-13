Velocity Global and Oracle Join Forces to Enhance the Future of Work

DENVER

Partnership delivers ideal global workforce management solutions

Velocity Global now part of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN)

Provides shared and new clients global Employer of Record (EoR) solution





Velocity Global, a leading provider of global talent solutions, announced today that it will be partnering with Oracle to enhance the future of work for companies around the world. Oracle's unparalleled approach to supporting international workforces combined with Velocity Global's work platform gives clients and prospects the resources needed to succeed with increased efficiency.

"This is the beginning of an exciting, robust relationship with Oracle that will lead to enormous efficiencies for our existing and future shared clients. Oracle's long-standing reputation in technology along with their client-focused approach to revolutionize the future of work mirrors our own, and we're thrilled to blaze this trail together," said Annie Thompson, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Velocity Global.

"Velocity Global's impact on the future of work as a leading Employer of Record redefines how global businesses hire and operate, and Oracle is proud to forge this collaboration in an effort to take our shared vision to uncharted heights," said Dan Haller, Group Vice President, NAA Alliances, Strategic Partnerships, and Resale, Oracle.

Through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), both companies will offer and pair their respective solutions to streamline the client experience. The Global Work PlatformTM delivers Velocity Global's capabilities as the largest global EoR, with solutions in over 185 countries and all 50 United States, to manage supported talent and provide compliance, payroll, and benefits regardless of state or international borders.

Additional information on how existing and potential clients can access these new solutions can be found on Velocity Global's page on Oracle PartnerNetwork.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work for anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work Platform™ simplifies the employer and talent experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. The platform offers a full suite of talent solutions, including global Employer of Record and Contractor Management, to help companies onboard, manage, and pay talent in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States. Thousands of brands rely on Velocity Global to build international teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a "Leader" in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information, visit velocityglobal.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork .

