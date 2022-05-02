Marquette and Lansing, MI

--News Direct--

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 (NG911) services recently opened a new office in Lansing, MI to accommodate their growing operations. This new regional office is in the Capitol Hall Building, 115 W. Allegan, Suite 520, Lansing, MI 48933

"Downtown Lansing is an excellent location for our new regional office. It is perfectly situated near the State Capitol and Michigan's policymakers for PFN to actively engage in legislative and regulatory activities," said Jennifer Greenburg, Vice President of Government Affairs for PFN.

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated, "PFN is proud to be a Michigan-owned company and we will keep our headquarters in Marquette. Yet, as a growing company, our employees traverse Michigan daily. Opening a regional office downstate provides a central location for our employees and customers to connect."

Peninsula Fiber Network

Peninsula Fiber Network is proud to partner with eighty-two counties across the state of Michigan and Wisconsin to provide NG911 service. PFN's IP network is redundant, resilient and provides state of the art services for callers needing emergency assistance on the 911 system. Additionally, PFN provides network services for hospitals, universities, schools, manufacturing operations, small businesses and other telecommunication carriers throughout Michigan and Wisconsin. The company headquarters are at 1901 W. Ridge Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Contact Details

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN)

Scott Randall, General Manager

+1 906-232-1012

srandall@pfnllc.net

Company Website

https://www.pfnllc.net/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/peninsula-fiber-network-announces-opening-of-new-office-in-capitol-city-675132312

2022 News Direct Corp.