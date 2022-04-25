Advisors Excel Adds Industry Veteran Michael McCarty to Life Team

Now offering dedicated underwriting services for our producers

Topeka, Kansas

--News Direct--

Underwriting veteran Michael McCarty, FLMI, has joined Advisors Excel as Chief Underwriting Officer for the Life Insurance product line.

McCarty has held senior positions at carrier and agency organizations throughout his career, including roles as Chief Underwriter at Crump, Founder and Leader of RiskRighter Underwriting Services, and most recently VP of Life and Annuity New Business operations with Allianz.

"Advisors Excel is excited to have this level of experience added to our already dynamic Life team," said Jim Bowman, Advisors Excel President of Life. "In Michael's first few weeks, our agents have experienced major wins on several challenging applications and expansion of new opportunities, which will help us continue to be a major leader in the Life brokerage space."

McCarty and his family reside in Lee's Summit, Missouri, allowing him to be in the home office in Topeka several days a week. His ability to be onsite allows our teams to work in synch to achieve our agent's goals in real-time.

For more information about AE Life, visit https://www.advisorsexcel.com/what-we-do/

###

About Advisors Excel Life:

The story of AE Life began in 2009. Already known as the nation's fastest-growing marketing organization thanks to its explosive annuity production, Advisors Excel was eager to answer producers' call for a home for their life insurance business — one that came with the impeccable service they had come to expect from their FMO. Fast forward eleven years and AE Life is one of the fastest-growing life insurance firms in America, offering sales strategies, support and education that is second to none. Advisors can demonstrate greater value for their clients and grow their practices by utilizing the broad array of strategies and solutions offered by AE Life. 04/22-2160184

Contact Details

Tracey Stratton, Public Relations Manager

+1 866-363-9595

tracey.stratton@advisorsexcel.com

Company Website

https://advisorsexcel.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/advisors-excel-adds-industry-veteran-michael-mccarty-to-life-team-906792521

2022 News Direct Corp.