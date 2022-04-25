SOOS Expands Suite of Cybersecurity Tools with New Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Capabilities

Now, More Than Ever, Cyber Security must be a Top Business Priority. SOOS makes it Easy and Affordable.

Winooski, VT

Today SOOS, the software security company on a mission to make risk remediation affordable and accessible to all, announced the launch of its new Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) tool. With flat-rate, affordable pricing and easy workflow integration, SOOS is making cybersecurity accessible to more businesses.

SOOS was founded on the belief that all software developers should have access to the tools they need to identify and remediate source code vulnerabilities. In a field dominated by expensive, cumbersome options, SOOS is committed to providing simple, straightforward, and effective tools.

For just $298/month, SOOS offers the DAST tool plus their core software composition analysis (SCA) tool, with unlimited seats and scans. SOOS's new DAST tool makes it easy to expand the power of OWASP ZAP to continuously test your web app and monitor for potential exploit paths. SOOS DAST integrates into your build pipeline and consolidates DAST test results with SOOS SCA scan results in a single powerful web dashboard.

"Far too many developers look the other way when it comes to security," said Eric Allard, SOOS CTO. "They think it is too expensive, or too much of a hassle, to identify and remediate risk."

"We are breaking down all the barriers, making it easy to afford and integrate security into your daily routine," Allard added. "Now more than ever, cybersecurity needs to be front and center. We make it easy to shift left your software security and do the right thing."

SOOS DAST

Scan web apps for vulnerabilities

Scan APIs–OpenAPI, GraphQL, and SOAP

No limits on the number of domains

No limits on concurrent scans

Push issues to GitHub's Security dashboard

Scan history view

Unified dashboard with SOOS Core SCA

PLUS SOOS Core SCA (Software Composition Analysis)

Node, Ruby, Python, Java, .Net, PHP, and many more

Repo agnostic CI/CD integration

Integrates with GitHub

Connect to Jira or GitHub Issues

Robust license policies

Rich vulnerability dashboard

Full scan history

Customize governance rules

SBOM generation in multiple formats

SOOS is the easy-to-integrate software security solution for your whole team. It's never been more important to protect against cybersecurity risks. SOOS makes it easy and affordable. Try SOOS free for 30 days or connect with us online at soos.io

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to revolutionize software security. Founded in 2019, SOOS makes it easy to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration. Peace of mind, without the hassle, means safer software for everyone.

