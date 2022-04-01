Kivvit's Megan O'Leary Inducted Into PRWeek's 2022 Women To Watch Class

KIVVIT ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR MEGAN O'LEARY IS ONE OF 24 WOMEN RECOGNIZED FOR HER ABILITY TO INNOVATE AND INSPIRE

New York, NY

--News Direct--

Out of almost 250 nominations, PRWeek has selected Kivvit Associate Director Megan O'Leary to be inducted into the 2022 Women to Watch class alongside 24 leading communications professionals. As a member of this prestigious group, Megan has proven she is up for every challenge and ready to go above and beyond to ensure results exceed client goals and achieve creative excellence.

"Megan consistently delivers outstanding results as a top strategist and trusted colleague and mentor at Kivvit. She managed Kivvit's work for the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice (NCCCJ) on behalf of the Council on Criminal Justice, which was named one of the top 40 PR campaigns in the world last year. Megan also led Kivvit's work on behalf of the Public Religion Research Institute to promote the organization's groundbreaking insights into the QAnon conspiracy theory," said Chief Operating Officer Molly Scherrman.

Outside of work, she is a mentor through Vanderbilt University's alumni network, helping undergraduates pursue their career goals and is pursuing a Master's of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

"Every single Women of Distinction and Women to Watch honoree is a role model. They have proven themselves to be tireless, fearless, compassionate, and effective business leaders — especially in recent times of crisis; but even more important, they are, quite simply, good people. Many spend their spare time raising up other women in the industry by educating, empowering, and advocating for them," said Diana Bradley, associate news editor at PRWeek.

Now in its seventh year, PRWeek selects women who have achieved success within their own organization, inspired colleagues and, through innovative and transformative work, elevated the practice of public relations to new heights. The 2022 Women of Distinction will be profiled in the March-April print issue of PRWeek and honored at a celebratory event on June 9 in NYC.

Profiles of all honorees can be found at https://www.prweek.com/article/1748506/

About Kivvit

Kivvit is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent strategic communications and public affairs firms in the United States, with over 130 professionals across six offices in Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Kivvit has earned over 60 awards and recognitions in the past 5 years, including Public Affairs of the Year (Reed Awards), Digital Agency of the Year (PRovoke SABRE North America), Most Innovative Agency (Bulldog Stars of PR Awards), and a Best Agency to Work For (PRovoke).

Kivvit also leads O'Dwyer's national rankings of independent communications firms across multiple categories, including #1 for Non Profits, #2 for Energy, #3 for Corporate Social Responsibility, #3 for Real Estate, and #4 for Education. To learn more and see what we do, visit www.Kivvit.com and follow us @TeamKivvit.

Contact Details

Zach Silber

+1 212-929-0669

zsilber@kivvit.com

Company Website

https://www.kivvit.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kivvits-megan-oleary-inducted-into-prweeks-2022-women-to-watch-class-110803708

2022 News Direct Corp.