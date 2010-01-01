Willie Delwiche

As an investment strategist and portfolio manager based in Milwaukee, WI, Willie brings nearly a quarter century of first-hand experience and perspective to his discussion of opportunities and risks in the financial markets. Currently Willie is inve...
August Weakness Producing More Noise Amid Rising Downside Risks For Stock Market
Key Takeaway: As the market has moved from strength to weakness (14 days and counting of more new lows than new highs) over the course of August the noise level has also started to rise.
The Market Is Looking For A Pivot Next Year But The Fed Needs To Decide Whether To Endorse That View
Key Takeaway: While yields broke out to new highs this week, the bond market is still skeptical of the Fed's intentions to keep rates higher for longer.
New Highs Dipping Below New Lows Takes A Feather Away From The Bulls And Leaves August Volatility Probing The Market&#39;s Vulnerabilities
Key Takeaway: New highs have outnumbered new lows for six weeks in a row (and 8 of the last 9) but the lack of expansion in the new high list has left an opening for non-bull market behavior to return.
A New Paradigm For Bond Yields: Yields Climbing Toward Their Highs Should Not Be A Surprise Given The Direction Of The Underlying Trend
Key Takeaway: The persistence of the uptrend in bond yields continues to catch investors off guard, but yet the path of least resistance is higher.
Don&#39;t Fight This Tape: It Usually Doesn&#39;t Pay To Bet Against The Index When New Highs Are Outpacing New Lows
Key Takeaway: Breadth is improving and new highs continue to outnumber new lows. The tape turned higher in June and continues to provide a tailwind for the S&P 500.
Headwinds From Excessive Optimism Mitigated By Improvement In Sector-Level Trends
Key Takeaway: Equity call volume is surging but with sector-level trends having improved, the crowd may be justified in looking for higher prices.
Investor Optimism Faces A Looming Test With Earnings Revision Trend Rolling Over
Key Takeaway: The S&P 500 has climbed to new recovery highs but further upside could be a challenge with the trend in earnings revisions rolling over.
Optimism Has Finally Re-Emerged But The Mix Of Bulls And Bears Is Not Bullish For Stocks
Key Takeaway: Shifts from pessimism to optimism are typically bullish for stocks, but bulls and bears are currently in no-man's land for stocks.

