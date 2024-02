NFT's Might Be the Future of Gaming – and Gamers Aren't Happy About It

Non- fungible tokens (NFTs) have been generating lots of money, headlines, and controversy as awareness of these blockchain-backed assets has grown over the past few years. The market for NFTs tripled in size to reach a total value of $250 million in 2020. This exponential growth continued into 2021, with $200 million in NFTs exchanging hands in the first three months of the year.