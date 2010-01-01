U.S. Cannabis Recap: Reviewing The Space Ahead Of A Fresh Five-Session Set

For the better part of August, the U.S. cannabis journey remained the same: anemic volume ($15-$20M notional per session) and sentiment, for those who still cared or were still interested at all in U.S cannabis, was on life support. The week before last, not one but two U.S cannabis-focused funds unwound positions, adding additional pressure as the buyers continued to strike.