Todd Harrison

Todd Harrison

Benzinga Contributor

About
Todd Harrison is the Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer at CB1 Capital, a cannabinoid-focused investment firm. An active figure in online communities, Todd shares his market insights through his popular Substack newsletter and maintains a ...
It Takes A Village: Village Farms Wants To Feed The World Fresh-First Cannabis
It Takes A Village: Village Farms Wants To Feed The World Fresh-First Cannabis
By Todd Harrison via Cannabis Confidential (Oct 4)
Freak Show In DC: How Drama Distracts The Nation From Key Cannabis Reforms
Freak Show In DC: How Drama Distracts The Nation From Key Cannabis Reforms
By Todd Harrison via Cannabis Confidential (Oct 3)
Whale Watching: Will Institutions Migrate To Cannabis Stocks?
Whale Watching: Will Institutions Migrate To Cannabis Stocks?
Toward the end of summer, a few friends and I would gather at our local spot on the water to watch the sunset. Most would drink, I would enjoy some kind bud, and we talked or didn’t talk depending on the mood.
U.S. Cannabis Recap: Reviewing The Space Ahead Of A Fresh Five-Session Set
U.S. Cannabis Recap: Reviewing The Space Ahead Of A Fresh Five-Session Set
For the better part of August, the U.S. cannabis journey remained the same: anemic volume ($15-$20M notional per session) and sentiment, for those who still cared or were still interested at all in U.S cannabis, was on life support. The week before last, not one but two U.S cannabis-focused funds unwound positions, adding additional pressure as the buyers continued to strike.
Seismic Shifts: The Cannabis Landscape Is Taking Shape
Seismic Shifts: The Cannabis Landscape Is Taking Shape
Bipartisan talks over a marijuana banking bill were “very productive” over the August recess, the office of the lead GOP Senate sponsor told Marijuana Moment, and a key Democratic chairman said an agreement on advancing the legislation is “imminent.”
Federal Agency Gives Green Light: How Relaxed Marijuana Laws Could Boost U.S. Stocks
Federal Agency Gives Green Light: How Relaxed Marijuana Laws Could Boost U.S. Stocks
The weekend was abuzz with anticipation after the HHS recommended to reschedule cannabis last Wednesday.
Wake-Up America: Why This Cannabis News Is A Game Changer
Wake-Up America: Why This Cannabis News Is A Game Changer
Cannabis stocks rallied for the second straight session on Thursday after a letter was reportedly leaked to Bloomberg on Wednesday that The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recommended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reclassify cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal law. That was some leak.
From Deceit To Deliverance: US Cannabis On The Verge Of A Breakthrough
From Deceit To Deliverance: US Cannabis On The Verge Of A Breakthrough
Red and white, blue suede shoes, I'm Uncle Sam, how do you do? Gimme five, I'm still alive, ain't no luck, I learned to duck. It’s been a long, hard road for U.S. cannabis, one that if we follow far enough back will take us to a place where the United States did things that the United States shouldn’t be particularly proud of.
The Big Cheese: Wisconsin&#39;s Canna Cheddar Could Fill Potholes And Pay Teachers
The Big Cheese: Wisconsin's Canna Cheddar Could Fill Potholes And Pay Teachers
The top Democrat in the Wisconsin Senate has released a marijuana policy zine that features information and cartoon illustrations about the state’s ongoing prohibition of cannabis as neighboring jurisdictions adopt legalization. “The most dangerous thing about cannabis in Wisconsin,” she maintains, “is that it remains illegal.”
Michigan&#39;s Green Rush: The Unexpected Leader In America&#39;s Cannabis Evolution
Michigan's Green Rush: The Unexpected Leader In America's Cannabis Evolution
Michigan (state) is #1! With my wife (niece, nephew) having graduated from Ann Arbor —and with our daughter now settled into her sophomore year at Ohio State— I can’t tell you how much it pains me to write that but facts aren’t insults: Michigan’s state cannabis industry is now the top market in the nation.
A Tale Of Two Tapes: Cannabis Earnings Will Separate Have&#39;s And Have Not&#39;s
A Tale Of Two Tapes: Cannabis Earnings Will Separate Have's And Have Not's
Daily Recap- August 1, 2023  Cannabis is now legal in Minnesota, making it the 23rd state to legalize adult use. 
Did The Senate Hit Snooze On Cannabis Banking Reform? Report Indicates It Will Be Pushed To September
Did The Senate Hit Snooze On Cannabis Banking Reform? Report Indicates It Will Be Pushed To September
It was another lazy summer session for cannabis stocks when Don Murphy tweeted… Time to make early vacation plans Twitter Friends… Chairman Brown on the prospect of a #SAFEBanking vote, “Not next week.”
Crackdown On Illicit Cannabis Operators: New York&#39;s Bold New Strategy
Crackdown On Illicit Cannabis Operators: New York's Bold New Strategy
New York regulators voted to allow cannabis at farmer’s markets—déjà vu—while doubling the amount of provisional retail licenses.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved