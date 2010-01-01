Study Validating MoA of Intranasal Foralumab in Alzheimer's Disease Published in the Prestigious Journal PNAS, Following FDA IND Clearance

The authors conclude that “nasal anti-CD3 has the potential to be a non-toxic novel immunotherapeutic approach for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD)” FDA has cleared the IND for intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for human study in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease