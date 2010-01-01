TheNewswire

DeepRock Minerals Acquires Additional 6,600 Hectares to Expand Lithium Portfolio in Minas Gerais, Brazil
VANCOUVER, CANADA, September 26, 2023 – DeepRock Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "DeepRock") (CSE: "DEEP"), is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Galileia
Allied Corp Granted 45,000kgs THC Cannabis Flower and 5000kgs of THC Derivatives Quota
   Kelowna, BC, Canada – TheNewswire - August 31, 2023 - Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") ((
Delta 9 Completes Private Placement of Common Share to Haywood
Winnipeg, MB - TheNewswire - August 30, 2023 - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX:DN) (OTC:DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), announces that it has completed a private placement of 769,230 common shares
Carbon Credit Investment Firm Vida Carbon Welcomes Former NASA Astronaut Andrew Feustel as Board Member
Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - August 23, 2023 - Today, carbon offset investment firm Vida Carbon Corp welcomes retired NASA Astronaut Dr. Andrew J. Feustel to its Board of Directors. Andrew Feustel is a
Cullinan Metals Signs LOI to Acquire Ontario Lithium Properties
Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - August 21, 2023 - Cullinan Metals Corp. (CSE:CMT) (OTC:CMTNF) (FWB:7KO) ("Cullinan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed non-binding letters of
John Ryan Defends and Counterclaims Against Spruce Ridge Resources
  Toronto, ON - August 14, 2023 - John Ryan, former CEO and President of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) ("SRR") who holds approximately 12% of SRR's common shares, releases additional material information that
New Energy Metals Announces Option Agreement for Atikokan Lithium Property and Amends Troitsa Agreement
Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - August 14, 2023 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:ENRG) ((
John Ryan Defends and Counterclaims Against Spruce Ridge Resources
  Toronto, ON - August 14, 2023 - John Ryan, former CEO and President of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) ("SRR") who holds approximately 12% of SRR's common shares, releases additional material information that
Cytophage Technologies Inc. Board of Directors Welcomes New Member and Board Advisor
COMMERCIALIZATION EXPERT JOINS THE CYTOPHAGE TEAM Winnipeg, Manitoba - TheNewswire - July 6, 2023 - Cytophage Technologies Inc., a Canadian biotech company that produces bacteriophages, is pleased to announce the
Choquelimpie Sampling Extends Surface Gold-Silver Oxide Mineralized Zones
   Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - April 12, 2023 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) ((
SWMBRD Announces Successful Testing of Factory Boards
VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - September 16, 2022: SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE:SWIM, '>CN
Tocvan Outlines San Ramon Prospect at El Picacho as High Priority Drill Target. Highlights 90-meter Underground Drive with Average Rock Chip Samples of 5 g/t Au, Values up to 22 g/t Au
Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - September 13, 2022 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce the completion of data compilation and surface evaluation of the San
Board of Directors Appointment
  Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:LEXT) (OTC:LEXTF) announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company.  In
Changes to the Board of Directors
   Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:LEXT) (OTC:LEXTF) announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective
G2 Energy Announces Appointment of President
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 8, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (CSE:GTOO), (OTC:GTGEF), (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") announces today that it has appointed Mr. David Whitby as the President of the
GOLD BASIN Column Leach Testwork Confirms High Gold Recoveries
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – September 8, 2022 - Gold Basin Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") – ((
G2 Energy Appoints James Tague as Director and Chief Operating Officer
Vancouver, B.C. September 7, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (FWB:FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to announce today that it has appointed Mr. James Tague, current President of G2's wholly owned
BacTech Environmental Introduces Shared Land Management Program to Tenguel Small Holder Farmers
  TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation (CSE:BAC), (CSE:BAC), (OTC:BCCEF), (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing &amp; Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for
G2 Energy Issues Shares to the Sellers of Masten Unit
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (CSE:GTOO), (OTC:GTBE), (FWB:FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") announces that pursuant to the previously announced news releases, on June

