DeepRock Minerals Acquires Additional 6,600 Hectares to Expand Lithium Portfolio in Minas Gerais, Brazil

VANCOUVER, CANADA, September 26, 2023 – DeepRock Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "DeepRock") (CSE: "DEEP"), is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Galileia