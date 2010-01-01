Stephen Kurtzahn

Stephen Kurtzahn

Benzinga Staff Writer

Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Invest Millions In Contemporary Art
In the 1987 movie “Wall Street”, Michael Douglas played the role of Gordon Gekko, a high-powered and ruthless corporate raider. Charlie Sheen portrayed Bud Fox, an up-and-coming Wall Street stockbroker who eventually became one of Gordon Gekko’s stock traders.
3 High-Dividend Healthcare REITs With Positive Returns Over The Past Year
Shopping malls and retail strip centers have been declining for many years. How many empty spaces did you see in your local mall the last time you visited? Have you seen any new malls or strip centers being constructed recently? Main streets across America have also had vacant storefronts for a long period of time.
REITs Under $10 A Share — 2 That May Be Worth It
The old investing adage holds true for stocks, bonds and real estate, whether it be a bull market or bear market — “Buy low and sell high.” Because of recent weakness in the markets, investors may be led to believe that bargains may be available among real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are selling for less than $10 a share.
If Real Estate Is An Inflation Hedge, Why Are Properties Declining In Value?
The U.S. inflation rate was 8.2% in September. This is a slight drop from the 8.3% rate in August but more than the 8.1% economists were forecasting for the month. At the same time, the average median house price declined to $389,500 in August, compared to a high of $413,800 in June. But the median house price is still higher than a year ago. 
With Prices Dropping And Interest Rates Rising, Is Now A Good Time To Invest In Real Estate?
One of the biggest decisions a person will make is whether or not they will buy real estate — maybe a house, rental property, duplex or apartment building. 
How Much You Would Have Made (or Lost) Investing in Real Estate at the Height of the Market in 2007
“If only …” 
REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments
Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal. 
What Is Fractional Real Estate Investing?
Private pilots who love to fly purchase their airplanes with other aviators. At municipal airports across the country, you’ll find Cessnas, Pipers and Beechcrafts owned by several different folks.
3 REITs For Reliable Passive Income
You’re an investor who’s looking at retirement in just a few short years. You want to transition from growth investments to income-producing instruments. You want solid investments you can hang on to for several years, but you’re looking for a higher yield than what’s available with bank certificates of deposit or U.S. Treasuries.
Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment
Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Real Estate Market Cycles - Where We&#39;re At Today And What&#39;s Next
Seasons, stages, phases and cycles. In biology, astronomy, time and many other aspects of life, things repeat. Real estate is no exception. Market analysts have shown that real estate markets pass through recurring cycles. 
The Power of Dividend Reinvestment in REITs
Once upon a time in the United States, regular savings accounts paid over 5% interest. The May 31, 1979, issue of the New York Times reported that federal regulators allowed commercial banks to pay 5.25% interest on their savings accounts, while savings and loans and mutual savings banks were able to pay as high as 5.5%. 
4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%
For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. 
The Big Lie: Bitcoin To Hedge Against Inflation
Inflation is insidious, sucking the life out of the finances of individuals, families and nations. The June 2022 inflation rate in the United States was 9.1%, the highest monthly inflation rate since November 1981. The highest inflation rate was recorded in April 1980 at 14.76%. We haven’t reached that point — yet. 
Are REITs a Good Alternative to Investing in Physical Real Estate?
You’ve been watching the cost of homes and rents steadily rise since the end of 2020 and have witnessed your neighbors sell their homes at exorbitant prices. Your community may have had a hot housing market, especially as investors have been snapping up properties in order to rent them out. “Why can’t I get in on this gravy train,” you ask yourself.
The Eight Worst Types of Real Estate to Invest In
In the early part of the 20th Century, American humorist Will Rogers was quoted as saying, “Buy land. They ain’t making any more of the stuff.” 
These Two REITs Could Be Sleeping Giants
The first time I heard the expression “sleeping giant” was when I ran across the supposed quote from Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who wrote in his journal about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” That sleeping giant, of course, was the United States of America.

