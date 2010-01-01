Sandra Stone

Sandra Stone is the founder and CEO of TradingMadeSimple.org, located in Temecula, CA and is a leading discord platform for traders of all experience levels. She is a passionate advocate for financial education and empowerment, and she is committed t...
Profiting from A Falling Stock Market: How To Turn A Crisis Into A Trading Opportunity
How To Take Advantage Of A Recent Market Fall The stock market has been falling in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 down over 6.25% since the beginning of September. The recent market fall is due to a number of factors, including:
Bitcoin ETFs: The Next Big Thing in Crypto? Stocks Like PYPL, SQ, GBTC, COIN, RIOT, MARA, And MSTR Are Poised To Benefit
On August 29, 2023, a three-judge panel of the U.S.
How To Protect Your Portfolio From The Next Crash With SPY, VIX, GLD, TLT, And UUP
The stock market is a volatile place, and it is impossible to predict when or if the next crash will happen. However, there are some things you can do to protect your portfolio from a market crash.
How To Profit From Berkshire Hathaway Recent Investment Moves In LEN, NVR, DHI, SNOW, DBX, And AI
Investment titan Warren Buffett has made some big bets in recent months, with his company Berkshire Hathaway investing heavily in the housing sector and the artificial intelligence sector. These investment moves could make traders and investors money, but it is important to do your own research and be patient.
The Thrill Of Trading SPX 0 DTE Options: Made 433% Profit In 27 Minutes Of Trading
SPX 0DTE option trading is a high-risk, high-reward strategy that can be incredibly exciting for traders. The potential for large profits is always there, but the risk of losing all of your investment is also very real. This makes SPX 0DTE option trading a very adrenaline-pumping experience.
Momentum vs. Support &amp; Resistance: Which Trading Strategy Will Help You Make More Money?
Momentum trading and support and resistance are two popular technical analysis strategies that can be used to identify trading opportunities. Both strategies have their own advantages and disadvantages, but they can be combined to create a more robust trading strategy.
A Simple Trade Alert Made 87% Profit On Nextera Energy Inc. In Just A Few Hours Using Options Flow
Being a retail trader is not easy. It takes a lot of time, effort, and dedication to be successful. One of the biggest challenges that retail traders face is finding trade ideas. There is a lot of information available to retail traders, including news, economic data, technical analysis, and fundamental analysis.
SPY, QQQ, And IWM: The 3 Tickers To Short If The Market Declines After The Fitch Downgrade. How Traders Can Profit From The Fitch Downgrade Of US Bonds.
In 2011, when Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States' credit rating from AAA to AA+, the stock market reacted negatively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 200 points on the day of the downgrade, and the S&P 500 fell by over 10% in the following month.
How A TSLA Broken Wing Butterfly Trade Earned 420% Profit. Several Options Spread Strategies Are Excellent For Earnings Season.
Earnings season is a time of great volatility in the stock market. As companies release their quarterly earnings reports, investors often react with large price swings. This volatility can create opportunities for traders to profit by using options strategies.

