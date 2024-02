Exploring the CAGR of 11.7% in General Aviation Avionics and the Rise of Advanced Systems

The Avionics Market is estimated to grow to USD 81.8 billion by 2030, from USD 43.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the avionics market in 2023.