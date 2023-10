Realbricks Secures $6.2 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Real Estate Investment

Miami, FL / October 2, 2023 / – Realbricks, a pioneering real estate investment platform, is excited to announce the successful closure of a $6.2 million seed funding round. This significant milestone will propel Realbricks forward in its mission to democratize real estate investment and make property ownership accessible to everyone.