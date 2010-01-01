PRLog

PRLog

About
PRLog.org provides discounted press release distribution services to businesses of all sizes. Businesses can reach a wide network of news websites, newspapers, magazines, television and radio stations.
Iquall Networks names Carlos Brito as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales
Iquall Networks names Carlos Brito as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales
MIAMI - Oct. 6, 2023 - PRLog -- Iquall Networks is pleased to announce the creation of a new role in its leadership structure: Executive Vice President of Global Sales. For this position, we are glad to announce the
Integris Composites Exhibits at AUSA Booth 2153, Replacing the TenCate Brand After 25 Years
Integris Composites Exhibits at AUSA Booth 2153, Replacing the TenCate Brand After 25 Years
New Name, a Contract for Its Latest Innovation and an Enduring Commitment to QualityWASHINGTON - Oct. 6, 2023 - PRLog -- The group that announced its game-changing Trauma Reduction Technology here last year is returning
The 150-Year-Old Nikko Kanaya Hotel Completed Renovations of its &#34;Annex Royal House&#34; on July 15, 2023
The 150-Year-Old Nikko Kanaya Hotel Completed Renovations of its "Annex Royal House" on July 15, 2023
Now, in Autumn, when Nikko, Japan Fires up Intensely Vibrant Foliage, is theTime to Stay at this Historic Property Immersed in Traditional Japanese Culture.NIKKO, Japan - Oct. 6, 2023 - PRLog -- The Nikko Kanaya Hotel,
Blaze Group Unveils the 2023 State of Black Women-Owned Businesses Report: Revealing Insights into the Entrepreneurial Journey
Blaze Group Unveils the 2023 State of Black Women-Owned Businesses Report: Revealing Insights into the Entrepreneurial Journey
Insights that Ignite Change: Unveiling the Power of Black Women-Owned Businesses in 2023OAKLAND, Calif. - Oct. 6, 2023 - PRLog -- Blaze Group, a leading edtech and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the release of
Heartland Soccer and GameChanger Team Up to Elevate Midwest All Girls Tournament Experience
Heartland Soccer and GameChanger Team Up to Elevate Midwest All Girls Tournament Experience
Soccer tournament estimated to create $5.4 million economic impactOVERLAND PARK, Kan. & OLATHE, Kan. - Oct. 6, 2023 - PRLog -- Heartland Soccer, the United States' premier youth soccer league and tournament host, is
Local Real Estate Agent Recognized as ICON Agent with EXP Realty
Local Real Estate Agent Recognized as ICON Agent with EXP Realty
Weatherford, TX - Kirstine Openshaw, a distinguished real estate professional, has achieved the prestigious status of ICON Agent with EXP Realty, LLC. This exceptional accomplishment places Kirstine Openshaw among the
Dave Charles Named Chairperson for NACS Supplier Board
Dave Charles Named Chairperson for NACS Supplier Board
Renowned convenience store industry partner, David Charles, assumed the gavel at NACS Show 2023 in Atlanta, GA.GREEN BAY, Wis. - Oct. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Dave Charles, Chairman for Cash Depot Ltd (Cash Depot) and
OpsVeda&#39;s AI Assistant JUNI is Now Generative AI Powered
OpsVeda's AI Assistant JUNI is Now Generative AI Powered
AskJUNI enables users to get answers and optimization prescriptions through messaging tools such as Teams, Slack and WhatsApp.SAN JOSE, Calif. - Oct. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- OpsVeda, the leading provider of Operations
Avancer Corporation sponsors SailPoint Navigate 2023 to promote Identity Security
Avancer Corporation sponsors SailPoint Navigate 2023 to promote Identity Security
Avancer sponsors SailPoint Navigate, an exclusive annual event to be held at Austin, Texas from October 9-12, 2023, to promote Identity Security.CRANBURY, N.J. - Oct. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- New Jersey, US: Avancer Corp., a
Pulse of Perseverance Unveils a Transformational Brand Refresh and Innovative App
Pulse of Perseverance Unveils a Transformational Brand Refresh and Innovative App
NEW ORLEANS - Oct. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Pulse of Perseverance, a dynamic nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young black youth, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journeya comprehensive brand
STS Capital Partners Celebrates Brazil Expansion
STS Capital Partners Celebrates Brazil Expansion
Following a successful week of events launching STS Capital Partners in Brazil, we welcome 20 influential business leaders as new advisors.TORONTO - Oct. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- STS Capital Partners recently celebrated a
What is Customer Agility ™ by Agile World Institute ®
What is Customer Agility ™ by Agile World Institute ®
The Agile World Institute is an initiative of Agile World Incorporated, California a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity which has soft launched Customer Agility as a new agile FrameworkLOS ANGELES & WESTMINSTER,
New Report by USA Today Explores the Link Between Hormones and Brain Health: Insights from SottoPelle® Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
New Report by USA Today Explores the Link Between Hormones and Brain Health: Insights from SottoPelle® Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Oct. 4, 2023 - PRLog -- In a recently published USA Today report, award-winning journalist Catherine J. Rourke delves into the intricate connection between hormones and emotional well-being, shedding
Emisha Innovations Named as a 2023 Comcast Rise Grant Recipient
Emisha Innovations Named as a 2023 Comcast Rise Grant Recipient
Company to Benefit from Comprehensive Support, Including Marketing Commercial and Business ServicesPORTLAND, Ore. & TAMPA, Fla. - Oct. 4, 2023 - PRLog -- Emisha Innovations, a trailblazing company specializing in
Axiros Launches New Release of their TR-369/USP Controller - AX USP 2.5
Axiros Launches New Release of their TR-369/USP Controller - AX USP 2.5
A highly scalable TR-369/USP (User Service Platform) Controller add-on supporting millions of concurrent USP AgentsMUNICH - Oct. 4, 2023 - PRLog -- Axiros, a leader in TR-069/TR-369, Unified Device Management, and
Why Do AI and Novels and Julia Morgan intrigue Mara Purl?
Why Do AI and Novels and Julia Morgan intrigue Mara Purl?
On Stage as Julia Morgan, On the Page as best-selling author of the Milford-Haven Novels, and as Central Coast Writers Conference AI panel moderator, Mara Purl offers Sage Advice.SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Oct. 3, 2023 -
The National Black Movie Association and its Award Winning HBCU Student Filmmakers Feted at Inaugural DC Gala
The National Black Movie Association and its Award Winning HBCU Student Filmmakers Feted at Inaugural DC Gala
HBCU Filmmakers Receive Special Acknowledgment by Vice President Kamala HarrisSecond Gentleman Doug Emhoff Hosts Black Movie Association, Student Filmmakers and Keynote Speaker at White House Private Meet and
Century Fasteners Corp. and Cherry Aerospace at International Fastener Expo 2023
Century Fasteners Corp. and Cherry Aerospace at International Fastener Expo 2023
Century Fasteners Corp. and Cherry Aerospace Relationship Showcased at the International Fastener Expo, Las Vegas, NV - October 9th 11th, 2023.ELMHURST, N.Y. - Oct. 3, 2023 - PRLog -- Century Fasteners Corp.
U.S. Air Force Selects the Latest Integris Composites Innovation
U.S. Air Force Selects the Latest Integris Composites Innovation
582nd Helicopter Group Buys Cratus Wave Plate to be Featured at AUSA 2023TYSONS CORNER, Va. - Oct. 3, 2023 - PRLog -- Integris Composites USA announced that the U.S. Air Force 582nd Helicopter Group has placed the first
California Pools Opens Austin North Office, The Company&#39;s 3rd Texas Location
California Pools Opens Austin North Office, The Company's 3rd Texas Location
California Pools - Austin North marks the company's broad U.S. expansionAUSTIN, Texas - Oct. 3, 2023 - PRLog -- California Pools, one of America's most respected builders of swimming pools and everything outdoors, has

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved