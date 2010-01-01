Pomlaw

Pomlaw

Emma Gilmore Named a Law360 MVP in Securities Litigation Twice in Five Years
Emma Gilmore Named a Law360 MVP in Securities Litigation Twice in Five Years
Pomerantz is proud to announce that Partner Emma Gilmore has been recognized as an MVP in Securities Litigation by Law360, an honor awarded to a select few attorneys who have "distinguished themselves from their peers by
Pomerantz Named Lead Counsel in Securities Suit Against Rite Aid
Pomerantz Named Lead Counsel in Securities Suit Against Rite Aid
On Friday, June 16th, U.S. District Judge Kelley Hodge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania named Pomerantz LLP as Lead Counsel on behalf of the plaintiffs in In re Rite Aid Corporation
Pomerantz Named Lead Counsel in Alphabet Investor Suit
Pomerantz Named Lead Counsel in Alphabet Investor Suit
On Friday, June 9th, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California named Pomerantz LLP as Lead Counsel on behalf of the plaintiffs in AMI — Government Employees
Pomerantz Achieves Preliminary Approval of $74 Million Settlement in Arconic Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Achieves Preliminary Approval of $74 Million Settlement in Arconic Securities Litigation
On May 2, 2023, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Mark R. Hornak of the Western District of Pennsylvania granted preliminary approval to a $74 million settlement on behalf of defrauded investors in Howard v. Arconic et
Pomerantz Selected by The National Law Journal as Finalist for Two 2023 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards; Partner Alex Hood Wins as a Rising Star of the Plaintiffs Bar
Pomerantz Selected by The National Law Journal as Finalist for Two 2023 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards; Partner Alex Hood Wins as a Rising Star of the Plaintiffs Bar
The National Law Journal has named Pomerantz LLP as a finalist in both the Class Action and Securities Litigation/Shareholders Rights categories of its 2023 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards. Partner J. Alexander Hood II (Alex)
Partner Gustavo Bruckner Appointed to Law360&#39;s Delaware Editorial Advisory Board
Partner Gustavo Bruckner Appointed to Law360's Delaware Editorial Advisory Board
Pomerantz is proud to announce that Partner Gustavo F. Bruckner has been selected to join Law360's newly formed 2023 Delaware Editorial Advisory Board. The board will provide Law360 with feedback on its coverage and
Emma Gilmore Named by National Law Journal as a Plaintiffs&#39; Attorneys Trailblazer
Emma Gilmore Named by National Law Journal as a Plaintiffs' Attorneys Trailblazer
Pomerantz is proud to announce that Partner Emma Gilmore has been named to the National Law Journal's 2023 list of Plaintiffs' Attorneys Trailblazers, which honors attorneys who have had a significant impact in
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Securities Litigation
On April 4, 2023, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, of the Southern District of New York, appointed Pomerantz LLP as Lead Counsel on behalf of Omar Miramontes – the Lead Plaintiff, and the class, in In re Y-mAbs
Pomerantz Shortlisted for European Pensions&#39; 2023 Law Firm of the Year Award
Pomerantz Shortlisted for European Pensions' 2023 Law Firm of the Year Award
For the third year in a row, Pomerantz is shortlisted for European Pensions' Law Firm of the Year Award. This award recognizes a firm that "stands out in its dedication to understanding the complexities of pensions
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in BioLineRx Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in BioLineRx Securities Litigation
On April 3, 2023, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, of the District of New Jersey, appointed Pomerantz LLP as Lead Counsel on behalf of Peter Catanese – the Lead Plaintiff, and the class, in In re BioLineRx Sec.
Pomerantz&#39;s $3 Billion Petrobras Settlement Retains Fifth Place Position in Top 100 Securities Class Action Settlements of All Time
Pomerantz's $3 Billion Petrobras Settlement Retains Fifth Place Position in Top 100 Securities Class Action Settlements of All Time
In February 2023, Securities Class Action Services ("SCAS") released their annual list of the  ‘Top 100 U.S. Class Action Settlements of All-Time' as of 2022, ranking the $3 billion settlement that Pomerantz, as
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Coupang Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Coupang Securities Litigation
On March 21, 2023, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, of the Southern District of New York, appointed Pomerantz LLP as Lead Counsel on behalf of the New York City Public Pension Funds – the Lead Plaintiff, and the
Pomerantz Wins Ninth Circuit Reversal of Forescout Dismissal
Pomerantz Wins Ninth Circuit Reversal of Forescout Dismissal
On March 16, 2023, Pomerantz successfully argued for the reversal, in part, of the dismissal of its securities fraud class action against Forescout Technologies, Inc. and its senior officers (Glazer Capital Mgmt., L.P.
Pomerantz Appointed Co-Lead Counsel in Citrix Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Appointed Co-Lead Counsel in Citrix Securities Litigation
On March 8, 2023, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, of the Southern District of Florida, appointed Pomerantz LLP as Co-Lead Counsel on behalf of its client, who serves as the Co-Lead Plaintiff, and the class, in
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Affirm Holdings Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Affirm Holdings Securities Litigation
On March 7, 2023, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, of the Northern District of California, appointed Pomerantz LLP as Lead Counsel on behalf of Mark Kusnier – the Lead Plaintiff, and the class, in Kusnier v. Affirm
Pomerantz Wins Class Certification in Wynn Resorts Sexual Misconduct Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Wins Class Certification in Wynn Resorts Sexual Misconduct Securities Litigation
On March 1, 2023, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon of the District of Nevada granted plaintiffs' motion for class certification and appointed Pomerantz as Class Counsel on behalf of the Lead Plaintiffs – John V.
The National Law Journal: Plaintiffs Attorneys Expect 2023 to Be Record-Setting Year for Securities Litigation Results
The National Law Journal: Plaintiffs Attorneys Expect 2023 to Be Record-Setting Year for Securities Litigation Results
For its analysis of trends in securities litigation for 2023, The National Law Journal spoke with Pomerantz Managing Partner Jeremy A. Lieberman about litigation that might arise this year from the troubled commercial
Save the Date: Pomerantz Corporate Governance Roundtable 2023
Save the Date: Pomerantz Corporate Governance Roundtable 2023
Pomerantz's next Corporate Governance Roundtable will be held in Rome, Italy on October 23, 2023. Speaking at the Firm's first European roundtable will be the former British Prime Minister, the Right Honorable Sir Tony
Pomerantz Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Orpea SA
Pomerantz Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Orpea SA
Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Orpea SA ("Orpea" or the "Company") (OTC:ORPEF).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Avalara Securities Litigation
Pomerantz Appointed Lead Counsel in Avalara Securities Litigation
On February 3, 2023, U.S. Senior District Judge Marsha J. Pechman, of the Western District of Washington, appointed Pomerantz LLP as Lead Counsel on behalf of Martin Sohovich – the Lead Plaintiff, and the class, in

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved