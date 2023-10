Some Crypto Enthusiasts Are Adding Nexo Crypto, Huobi And Pomerdoge To Their Watchlist, Here's Why

Some crypto enthusiasts are adding Nexo (NEXO) and Huobi Token (HT) to their watchlist; however, alongside them, a newcomer has gained the most attention, Pomerdoge. These same insiders are predicting a spike in value by 100x to occur in 2023. With its innovative approach in the blockchain gaming sector, all eyes will be on this altcoin, so let's go over it and what it has to offer.