Oleg Spilka

Caution Reigns In Europe As Schott Pharma Breathes New Life Into German IPO Market
One of the biggest curiosities of the stock market recovery in Europe has been centered around the return of the IPO market. Following on from a whirlwind 2021, the economic headwinds of 2022 killed new market debuts in their tracks.
5 Alternative Investment Opportunities For Professional Traders Seeking To Add More Ambition To Their Portfolios
Experienced professional traders know all too well that opportunities can spring up from the most unconventional of places. They also understand the value of taking calculated risks when the right moment arises.
FX Traders Speed Up Forex Markets With VPS Adoption
There are many considerations that go into making a successful forex trader such as research, leverage, and choice of brokerage, but one fundamental area of the FX ecosystem is simply essential for executing the best trades with efficiency: speed. 
4 Questions To Ask Before Choosing A Forex VPS
The Forex trading landscape is rapidly evolving in 2023. As automation and efficiency emerge as crucial players in the battle for success, traders are constantly seeking new opportunities to optimise their trading experience and enhance their trading strategy. 
Measuring The Vital Importance Of Market Sentiment In Trading And Forex Analysis
While forex trading has evolved into a highly analytical ecosystem, the market is still governed largely by the sentiment of traders.
Risks, Opportunities And Threats In The Age Of Sustained Inflation Across Forex Markets
Throughout financial markets, inflation emerged as one of the biggest challenges for investors to contend with in 2022, and is continuing to persist amidst reactionary measures from federal reserves to hike interest rates as a calming measure.
How New Investors Can Learn The Ropes With Passive Investment Options Delivered by Fintech
The world of investing has grown considerably as ‘zero-commission’ investment platforms have rocketed in popularity since 2020. Today, fintechs are becoming ever more intelligent - to the point where investors can effectively build their portfolios in a passive manner. 
Porsche&#39;s Upcoming IPO May Be A Pivotal Moment For European Markets
European markets are primed for the hotly anticipated Porsche initial public offering following news that Volkswagen is targeting a €75bn valuation upon its debut.
Could The Metaverse Spark A Monumental Price Rally For Cybersecurity Stocks?
As talk of the metaverse intensifies, we can see a greater emphasis being placed on the stocks that are likely to play a key role in powering the brave new digital frontier. This invariably includes cybersecurity firms that are set to keep individuals secure in a massively interconnected online environment. 
Biting Back: Will FAANG Favorites Recapture their Form on Wall Street in Q3 2022?
Despite having an extraordinary track record on Wall Street, 2022 has been a testing year for FAANG stocks. Having taken a battering from tech stock sell-offs in the wake of record-breaking inflation and supply chain issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, leading growth stocks have struggled to recapture the form that pushed many companies to new all-time high prices last year.
Airbnb Looks Set to Recapture Old Highs as Stock Price Rebounds from Latest Travel Fears
It’s certainly been a bumpy journey for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) since its late 2020 arrival on the NASDAQ. In its opening two months, ABNB soared 52.73% to highs of $212.68 - an impressive feat during a pandemic that’s been unmatched in scale for 100 years. 
Nubank&#39;s NYSE Debut has Served as a Much Needed Stock Market Guinea Pig for an Uncertain Fintech Industry
With a powerful collection of some of Wall Street’s most esteemed backers behind the challenger bank, Nubank’s December 2021 IPO was a watershed moment across the whole of the fintech landscape. After its first full quarter as a public company, it’s clear that the performance of NU is going to play a major role in whether other firms follow suit. 
Could Boeing Be Set To Emerge As A Leading Defense Stock?
Major global events can - more often than not - carry profound ramifications for stocks and shares. We saw with the emergence of Covid-19 that healthcare and remote technology stocks could experience exponential growth as the rollout of vaccines and a push towards working from home became more commonplace.
Gold, FAANG, or Commodities: What Is The Best Hedge Against Inflation Today?
Following the widespread impact of Covid-19, global economies are gearing up for a short-term future set to the backdrop of accelerated inflation. The longer-term consequences of these record-breaking inflation increases are unknown, but what appears certain is that we’re set for a difficult start to 2022 as living costs continue to rise. 
The Wallet That Could Deliver A Wall Street Recovery: Robinhood Pins Hopes on Crypto Wallet As Waiting List Swells
To say that it’s been a busy 2021 for Robinhood is something of an understatement.
Wall Street&#39;s Fintech Turbulence: Will Struggling PayPal and Block Stocks Recover in Q1 2022?
It’s been a challenging end to 2021 across Wall Street. The record-breaking rise in inflation rates around the world coupled with the emergence of the omicron Covid-19 variant and Evergrande uneasiness in Asia has led to widespread sell-offs and the dwindling value of stocks across many industries.
The Rise And Fall Of Darktrace: Why Has One Of 2021&#39;s Biggest IPO Success Stories Shed Almost 40% Of Its Value In Six-Weeks
What a difference six months can make. When cybersecurity unicorn Darktrace debuted on the London Stock Exchange on April 30th 2021, it took one week for Wired to claim that the listing ‘salvaged London’s tech IPO dream’.
Betting Against The House: Are SEC Plans To Curb Payment For Order Flow A Good Idea?
It’s played a significant role in the meteoric rise of retail investing brokerages online in recent years, but the days of ‘zero commission’ payment-for-order flow (PFOF) business models for the likes of Robinhood may be numbered as the US Securities and Exchange Commission eyes up a potential ban on the controversial practice. 
Cooling Markets: Is the Fintech IPO Boom Finally Slowing Down?
The first half of 2021 looked to herald a golden age for fintech IPOs, but after some notable disappointing debuts, is the boom period finally beginning to slow down? 
Retail And Regulators: Could PayPal&#39;s Bid To Become A Leading Online Brokerage Fall Under SEC Scrutiny?
PayPal recently shocked the world of retail investing after it was revealed that the company is looking at rolling out its own stock trading platform.

