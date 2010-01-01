Nubank's NYSE Debut has Served as a Much Needed Stock Market Guinea Pig for an Uncertain Fintech Industry

With a powerful collection of some of Wall Street’s most esteemed backers behind the challenger bank, Nubank’s December 2021 IPO was a watershed moment across the whole of the fintech landscape. After its first full quarter as a public company, it’s clear that the performance of NU is going to play a major role in whether other firms follow suit.