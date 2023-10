NanoViricides Provides Additional Details On Its Rapid Monkeypox Drug Strategy

SHELTON, CONNECTICUT — August 9, 2022 — NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the “Company”), a global leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform, provides further details on its rapid drug development strategy for Monkeypox virus.