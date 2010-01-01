Jeannine Mancini

Jeannine Mancini

Charlie Munger Emphasizes Self-Awareness And Strategy: &#39;I Don&#39;t Play In A Game Where The Other People Are Wise And I&#39;m Stupid. I Look For A Place Where I&#39;m Wise And They&#39;re Stupid&#39;
Charlie Munger Emphasizes Self-Awareness And Strategy: 'I Don't Play In A Game Where The Other People Are Wise And I'm Stupid. I Look For A Place Where I'm Wise And They're Stupid'
Donald Trump&#39;s Health In &#39;Top 10% Of Everyone His Age,&#39; Says Former White House Doctor — He Could Live To Be 200 Because He Has &#39;Incredibly Good Genes — It&#39;s Just The Way God Made Him&#39;
Donald Trump's Health In 'Top 10% Of Everyone His Age,' Says Former White House Doctor — He Could Live To Be 200 Because He Has 'Incredibly Good Genes — It's Just The Way God Made Him'
Amazon Ex-Employees Reveal How They Had To Split Bagels And Solicit Donations For Cereal At Office Meetings — Company Prides Itself On Being &#39;Frugal,&#39; Says &#39;Accomplish More With Less&#39;
Amazon Ex-Employees Reveal How They Had To Split Bagels And Solicit Donations For Cereal At Office Meetings — Company Prides Itself On Being 'Frugal,' Says 'Accomplish More With Less'
Charlie Munger Says, &#39;I Want To Swim As Well As I Can Against The Tides. I&#39;m Not Trying To Predict The Tides&#39; — Learn To Live Through The Ups And Downs
Charlie Munger Says, 'I Want To Swim As Well As I Can Against The Tides. I'm Not Trying To Predict The Tides' — Learn To Live Through The Ups And Downs
This Startup Is Revolutionizing Healthcare Investment For A Brighter Future
This Startup Is Revolutionizing Healthcare Investment For A Brighter Future
Sponsored
Job Market Softens, Shifting Dynamics: Amazon Unbothered By Employee Protests Over &#39;Lack of Trust&#39; In Leadership, Stays Firm On Return To Office Mandate
Job Market Softens, Shifting Dynamics: Amazon Unbothered By Employee Protests Over 'Lack of Trust' In Leadership, Stays Firm On Return To Office Mandate
Bill Gates Predicted Netflix And Facebook in a 1994 Playboy Interview – More Than a Decade Before Either Was Created
Bill Gates Predicted Netflix And Facebook in a 1994 Playboy Interview – More Than a Decade Before Either Was Created

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved