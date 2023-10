WATCH: Steve Eisman, Kevin O'Leary Sound Alarm On Potential Commercial Real Estate Crisis - 2008 All Over Again?

Picture This: Major investors are issuing cryptic warnings, and it's time to pay attention. Remember Steve Eisman, the character portrayed by Steve Carell in "The Big Short"? His recent message is hard to dismiss: "Do I Think Office Real Estate Is Gonna Be A Problem, Yes We do."