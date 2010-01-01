Mike Ermolaev

Benzinga Contributor

The Intersection of Blockchain and Cloud Technologies: An Interview with the founder of Google's web3 Team, Allen Day
For the latest edition of my “Crypto Opinion with Mike Ermolaev” series, I was able to chat with Allen Day, who, in his time with Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), was able to build the company’s web3 development team from the ground up.
Exclusive Interview With Visa Fraud Chief: Fraudsters Are Actively Trying To Grab The Pot Of Money That Exists In Crypto
The latest edition of my interview series Crypto Opinion with Mike Ermolaev focused on the topic of security, featuring Michael Jabbara, the VP and Global Head of Fraud Services at Visa (NYSE:
A VC Told Me: We Don't Invest In Female Entrepreneurs. Exclusive Interview With Gracy Chen From Bitget
For my signature series 'Crypto Opinion with Mike Ermolaev' I had a very insightful discussion with Gracy Chen, managing director at Bitget, where she oversees the marketing and PR side of the leading crypto exchange as well as
Crypto Should Get Back to Its Roots to Break Free from Traditional Finance. An Interview with CTO of Tether Paolo Ardoino
As part of “Crypto Opinion with Mike Ermolaev”, an ongoing series that interviews prominent figures in the crypto scene, Mike sat down with CTO of Tether Paolo Ardoino to discuss the world’s largest stablecoin's resilience throughout 2022, Tether's charity work, and its plans for the year ahead.
It's Only Bitcoin That Can End Corrupt Financial Systems – Exclusive Interview with Prince Philip of Serbia
Exclusively speaking to Mike Ermolaev, a crypto journalist who interviews celebrities and notable crypto figures, Prince Philip Karageorgevitch, Hereditary Prince of Serbia and Yugoslavia, explains why Bitcoin is set to be the world's currency in the future and how it is superior to fiat and other cryptocurrencies.
What Is FTX Really All About? Democrats' Money Laundry or Crypto's Killer Disguised As a Victim?
This article was co-authored by Mike Ermolaev and Alina Chepurchenko. FTX, one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, has gone down in flames in front of the entire world. 
"I'm the Guy Who Can Do It": Exclusive Interview with Guns N' Roses Drummer Matt Sorum on NFTs, Web3
Sthorm, a blockchain-based unit advancing and disseminating social and environmental applied sciences, held the ViralCure Festival on September 3, 2022, in Piracicaba, Brazil, to celebrate the launch of ViralCure on Web3. The event featured talks on open-source science and new forms of capitalism, with panels about the use of NFTs in space, entertainment, and communities. 
Exclusive: French Montana Unveils Plans To Impact Music & Crypto With Web3, NFTs, and Metaverse
Speaking exclusively to Head of PR at ChangeNOW Mike Ermolaev, 17-time Billboard Global Top 10 rapper French Montana has made a big announcement on entering the cryptocurrency space – a move that will revolutionize the music, the Web 3, and
The Luna Crash Might Have Been Intentional – Here's Why
As a result of the Luna cryptocurrency and the (CRYPTO: UST) stablecoin, which are both linked to the Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) blockchain, the cryptocurrency market has tanked and is struggling to recover, with some even predicting the collapse of t
Research: Building Bridges Between Web2 and Web3 to Boost Mass Crypto Adoption
Checkout.com has released a report highlighting an outlook for the adoption of crypto payments in 2022. The report provides comprehensive insight as it reveals the results of surveys of over 30,000 consumers and 3,000 fintech businesses around the globe. We have picked the key takeaways to understand the prospects of B2B and B2C crypto payment solutions. 
Exclusive: Radio Caca's Vitaliy Tyan on the "truest" DAOs, NFTs, Metaverse, and Web 3.0 Reshaping Reality
My interview with Radio Caca's Head of Marketing Vitaliy Tyan was a great opportunity to get insights into how a DAO-governed company works, as well as to learn more about upcoming partnerships at RACA. Vitaliy also discussed his views on the interoperability of NFTs and the escapism of the Metaverse.
BTC, ETH Gain Ground. The Top 5 Metaverse Movers to Watch
After the short bearish trend amid the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the crypto market has started to gain ground again. Bitcoin and Ethereum rose by about 1% and 5% respectively during the last week. Many other cryptocurrencies have followed. The popularity and market capitalization of the Metaverse tokens also continues to grow.
Raghav Shawney from BlockchainPRBuzz on DeFi, Crypto Regulations in India, and Years in the Industry
If you wish to learn more about a field, speak to someone who knows it first-hand and loves it. They are best at describing the subject’s nuances and details, blowing you away with their engaging stories and witty remarks.  
The Crypto Market In 2022: Trends And Predictions
The future for crypto is bright, with some already well-established and well-known cryptocurrencies increasing their price by up to 400% by the second half of 2022, at least according to the impressive predictions of some – perhaps overly – optimist analysts.  Analysts' Predictions for Bitcoin and Altcoin Prices
Bitcoin: Born To Be Different, But Turning Into Just Another Asset?
It seems that what began in 2009 as an innovative currency solution merely became a hot asset class that draws capital every day. When digital assets first appeared, they were out of touch with traditional assets, but as they become more mature now with crypto adoption on the rise, they begin to move in sync with traditional markets. 
Genesis Report Reveals Institutions Seek Diversification of Digital Assets - Crypto Analist's Review.
Spoiler: Genesis had a blockbuster Q4. The expansion was noted across all business lines. Read on to find out the details and to see the industry's prospects.  
Cassio Gusson On Crypto Philosophy And The Metaverse
An interview with Cassio Gusson, editor-in-chief of Cointelegraph Brazil and author of hundreds of articles about cryptocurrencies and technology, is featured in this article.
The Metaverse: A New Virtual World to Live In?
We are witnessing the rise of the metaverse era that will have an impact on entertainment, education, financial services, and perhaps all aspects of our everyday lives. What Is The Metaverse?
Investoo Group's Jayson Derrick on BTC, Alts, Crypto Risks, and His Investment Portfolio
Check out the first Q&A held by ChangeNOW's Head of PR Mike Ermolaev as part of a series of interviews with cryptocurrency experts, held for Benzinga. His questions are not just crypto-related, but also personal – answers to which will inspire you.
Bitcoin Whales — Why They Matter And Who They Are?
In the cryptocurrency community, individuals or organizations that hold large amounts of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and have the power to manipulate the value of Bitcoin are known as Bitcoin whales.