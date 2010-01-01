Luis Flavio Nunes

I deliver honest financial education rooted in time-tested principles and clear market analysis. Every piece offers practical strategies, straight talk about what works (and what doesn’t), and the confidence to invest without fear or noise.
Supreme Court Could Blow Up Your 60/40 Portfolio By December — Here's How To Hedge
Bitcoin's ETF Problem: Why Wall Street's 'Safe' Investment Made Crypto More Dangerous
Bitcoin fell below $100,000 this week, and for the first time in crypto history, there was nobody there to catch it. Not because investors lost faith in digital assets, but because the very products designed to make Bitcoin safer, spot ETFs, created a ticking time bomb. Nearly every ETF buyer entered at the same price, around $89,600.
The Vulcan-ReElement Deal Everyone's Buying — And the October 2026 Deadline That Could Sink It
Amazon's $38B OpenAI Deal Proves NVIDIA's Monopoly Is Already Breaking
The fact that OpenAI needed $660 billion across five cloud providers to avoid vendor lock-in tells you everything about NVIDIA’s pricing power problem
The Next Financial Crisis May Start On The Blockchain - And JP Morgan Just Opened The Door
Is Bitcoin Still 'Digital Gold'? The October Crash Tells A Different Story
Trump's Trade War Gambit: Why America May Lose More Than China in Tariff Escalation
In a fiery Truth Social post Friday morning, President Donald Trump threatened China with a “massive increase of Tariffs” on imports, potentially canceling his planned meeting with Xi Jinping after Beijing unveiled
Behind Bitcoin's $125K Rally - Untold Stories Of Institutional Appetite And Supply Starvation
Why Copper's Supply Crisis Could Deliver 20-30% Returns Through 2027
The Magnificent 7 Mirage: Why It Might Be Time To Rethink Your S&P 500 Index Fund
Why Oil Just Surged To 7-Week Highs - And What Happens Next
While most investors were focused on Fed policy, gold and tech earnings, a supply crisis was quietly brewing in global energy markets that would soon send oil prices rocketing.
Trump's 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff: The $270 Billion Manufacturing War That Could Reshape Your Medicine Cabinet
Trump’s sweeping 100% pharmaceutical tariff starting October 1 triggers massive $270 billion industry investment surge, creating clear stock market winners like Eli Lilly while foreign-de
The AI Stock Market Bubble: Why It Hasn't Burst Yet and What's Keeping Valuations High
As AI stocks continue to defy gravity, investors are grappling with a fundamental question: Is this another dot-com bubble waiting to burst, or are we witnessing the birth of a new market paradigm? The answer, according to market analysts, lies somewhere in between.
How To Profit From AI Correction: 5 Defensive Plays And 4 Sectors Set To Surge
The artificial intelligence sector is showing critical warning signs that suggest a significant correction may be approaching.
The Silent Forces Crushing Tech Giants: What Wall Street Won't Tell You About The Sell-off
AI's $25 Trillion Energy Crisis Forces Big Tech To Choose Between Gas and Nuclear
The $127 Billion Secret: How a Crypto Company Became America's 18th-Largest Government Debt Holder
Fed Chair's "No Risk-Free Path" Warning Sparks Unusual Outcome, As Gold And Stocks Hit Records Simultaneously

