Bitcoin Drops To $59K As A Massive Options Bet And A Hot Inflation Report Collide

Bitcoin’s Slide Below $60K Is Really a Stress Test for Its Biggest Believers

So is this just another rough morning in a market known for rough mornings? Or is something more structural going on? Let’s walk through what’s happening, because the pieces fit together in a way that’s worth understanding if you’re watching this trade.

Today’s Tug-of-War: Options Expiry Meets a Hot Inflation Report

Today got messy for a specific reason. Roughly $10.6 billion worth of bitcoin options contracts expired on Deribit, the biggest crypto options exchange. We may think of options like reservations at a restaurant: traders place a bet (the reservation) on where bitcoin’s price will be by a certain date. When that date arrives, the bet either pays off or it doesn’t.

The problem is that many of these bets were positioned for a much stronger bitcoin price than the one the market actually delivered. About 80% of the $10.6 billion in contracts were sitting "out of the money," meaning the trade wasn’t paying off given where bitcoin was trading. That makes a big expiration like this one especially important, because it can force traders to unwind positions and add volatility in both directions.

So you had a market already nervous, hit with two big events on the same morning. Some trackers showed bitcoin clawing back a bit as the options expiry passed and traders digested the inflation number, so today’s price has been more of a back-and-forth than a straight drop. That’s the tug-of-war.

The Strategy Problem: Bitcoin’s Biggest Corporate Buyer Is Under Pressure

Strategy, the company run by Michael Saylor, is the largest corporate holder of bitcoin in the world, with a very large bitcoin treasury on its books (more than 846,000 BTC). For years, Strategy’s playbook was simple: raise money by selling stock and bonds, use that money to buy bitcoin, and never sell. That strategy worked great while bitcoin kept climbing. It’s working a lot less great now.

The Bigger Picture: Money Is Leaving Bitcoin ETFs

Strip away today’s specific drama and you still have a longer trend that’s been building all month. U.S. bitcoin ETFs, the funds that let regular investors buy bitcoin through a normal brokerage account, have seen $6.4 billion flow out over the past 30 days. That’s the largest monthly outflow since these funds launched back in 2024.

You can imagine an ETF like a big, shared bucket of bitcoin that lots of investors pour money into or pull money out of. When more people are pulling money out than putting it in, the bucket gets smaller, and that selling pressure shows up in bitcoin’s price. Institutions have been using these ETFs as an easy way to cut their risk, especially with money chasing other hot trades right now, like AI stocks and the SpaceX IPO.

There’s also a regulatory piece sitting in the background. A bill called the CLARITY Act, which would create clearer rules for how crypto gets regulated in the U.S., was supposed to be a tailwind for the market this year. Now it looks like Congress might push it to the fall, as other priorities take up legislative time. Losing that catalyst, even temporarily, takes away one more reason for buyers to step back in.

Why This Bear Market Feels Different

Bitcoin is now in a multi-month decline from its all-time high of about $126,000, hit on October 6, 2025. It’s down more than 50% from that peak, which sounds brutal, and it is. But compared to past bitcoin crashes, like the ones in 2018 or 2022, this slide has actually been slower and less violent.

What This Means If You’re Watching Bitcoin

If you’re holding bitcoin or thinking about buying in, here’s the simple version. Today’s bounce-around price action is mostly noise from a big options expiry and a hot inflation report colliding on the same morning. The more important thing to watch is whether the pressure on Strategy keeps building, because if pressure on the company’s financing model keeps rising, that removes a steady source of demand that’s helped support the market for two years.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t investment advice. Prices and figures are accurate as of June 26, 2026, and bitcoin’s price can move significantly within hours, so check current levels before making any decisions.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.