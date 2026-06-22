Why Amazon Is Sliding Right Before Its Biggest Sales Week Of The Year

Here is the strange part. Amazon’s cloud business just posted its best growth in nearly four years. The company is making more money from operations than it has in a long time. And yet the stock keeps sliding.

The real story is that Amazon is asking investors to believe in three things at once right now: that shoppers will keep spending, that its ad business will dodge a costly legal fight, and that its massive AI spending bill will pay off before patience runs out. When the market gets less sure about any one of those three, the stock takes a hit. That is worth understanding before Prime Day kicks off this week.

The Slide Did Not Start Today

Amazon hit a 52-week high of $278.56 back on May 5. Measured from that high, the stock is now down roughly 16%. So today’s 4% dip is not some one-time gut punch. It is the latest leg of a slide that has been going on for nearly two months.

Think of it like a tire with a slow leak rather than a blowout. No single pothole caused this. Instead, a handful of pressures have been pressing down on the stock at the same time, and today just added a bit more air loss.

So what are those pressures? A Prime Day that Wall Street is treating differently than usual, a fresh legal headache over how Amazon sells ads, and the giant pile of cash the company is pouring into AI. Let’s walk through each one.

Prime Day Just Became a Stress Test

Amazon’s Prime Day usually feels like a victory lap. The company flexes its sales numbers, analysts nod along, and everyone moves on. This year feels different.

Prime Day runs June 23 through June 26, a full month earlier than usual. Reuters is framing the event as something closer to a checkup on the American shopper’s wallet, with early signs pointing toward more spending on groceries and everyday basics rather than splashy discretionary buys like TVs or vacations.

Picture it this way. If your friend tells you they are excited to spend their bonus on a new gaming console, that says one thing about their finances. If they tell you they are excited because the bonus means they can finally restock the pantry without stressing, that tells you something very different. Wall Street is watching which version of that story Prime Day tells this year.

Data tracking firm eMarketer expects Amazon to pull in $15.7 billion in US sales over the four days, a 7% jump from last year. That sounds healthy on paper. But the mix of what people buy may end up mattering more to investors than the total dollar figure.

The FTC Has Questions About How Amazon Sells Ads

Here is the freshest piece of news weighing on the stock, and it is a bit more interesting than the usual “regulators are looking into Amazon” headline.

The AI Spending Bill Keeps Growing

The third pressure point is the one that has been building the longest: how much Amazon is spending to build out AI infrastructure.

Amazon plans to spend roughly $200 billion this year on data centers, custom chips, and other AI related buildout. That is an enormous number, and it has been squeezing free cash flow even as the underlying business keeps growing.

Why the Stock Looks Cheap Even Though the Business Looks Strong

Put all three pieces together and you get the real puzzle. Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm, grew 28% year over year last quarter. That is its fastest growth pace in 15 quarters, with record profit margins to match. Normally, a number like that sends a stock higher, not lower.

A Side Note Worth Watching: Amazon Stays Quiet on Prime Day Numbers

One more thing worth knowing, even if it is not moving the stock today. Amazon has never released hard sales figures for Prime Day. It usually just says some version of “our biggest Prime Day ever” and leaves it there. Meanwhile, competitor Shopify has shared its own holiday sales numbers since 2021, and British retailer John Lewis used to publish weekly sales figures for years.

Given how much weight markets are now putting on guessing Amazon’s numbers, some voices on Wall Street think Amazon should simply share real figures once the event wraps up Friday. Whether or not that happens, the silence itself is part of why every Prime Day turns into a guessing game for analysts and traders alike.

What This Means If You Are Watching the Stock

None of this means Amazon is broken at all. The core business is still growing, AWS just had one of its best quarters in years, and the company still has 63 analysts rating it a buy versus zero sell ratings, with an average price target well above where the stock sits today.

What it does mean is that the stock is being asked to answer three important questions at the same time: Is the American shopper still spending freely or pulling back to basics? Will the ad business face a costly legal setback? And will the AI spending spree start paying off before patience runs out?

Until those answers get clearer, expect more days like today, where good news on one front gets drowned out by uncertainty on another.

Prime Day kicks off Tuesday. Whatever numbers come out of it, even informal ones, will likely become the next data point in this same tug of war.

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This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock prices and figures cited reflect data available as of June 22, 2026, and are subject to change.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.