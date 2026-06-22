China Is Buying Oil Again, But The Real Move Happened Earlier

China’s crude oil imports are set to rebound from August, according to JPMorgan’s latest forecasts. This may look like a straightforward bullish signal for oil. More demand is coming back, prices get support, and the world’s largest crude importer is open for business again.

That reading is not wrong. But it is only about half the story. And the half it leaves out is the more interesting one.

Let’s see what actually happened over the past several months, and why the August rebound may look very different from a normal demand recovery once you understand the mechanics behind it.

Beijing Was Not Caught Off Guard

Between February and May, China’s crude oil imports fell by 4.8 million barrels per day. To put that in context, the steepest drop during the COVID-19 pandemic was around 4 million barrels per day. This recent pullback was even sharper, and it happened fast.

The reflex take was weakness. China demand is soft, the global outlook is uncertain, and imports are falling off a cliff. That is the headline version.

The more accurate version is that Beijing reached into its pantry instead of going to the grocery store.

Rather than chasing expensive barrels at the peak of the Middle East conflict, China drew down its domestic oil inventories for the first time in more than a year. Vessel-tracking data for June suggests imports stayed around 8 million barrels per day, meaning China was burning through another 3 million barrels per day from storage. The country was not running low on oil. It was spending a cushion it had built quietly over time.

The Teapot Problem Has a Ticking Clock

There is a second layer to this story that matters a lot.

China’s independent refiners, known in the industry as “teapot” refineries, have been the backbone of China’s appetite for cheap sanctioned crude. China buys roughly 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports, and the teapots are doing most of that buying. For years, this worked because U.S. enforcement was limited and the profit margins on discounted Iranian barrels were hard to pass up.

But that window is closing fast. The U.S. Treasury has been actively warning banks and financial institutions about sanctions risk tied to Chinese teapot refineries. Hengli Petrochemical, one of the largest in China, has already been sanctioned. At least four other teapots are under similar pressure. This is not theoretical risk. It is an active and escalating enforcement campaign, and it is happening right now.

Here is the irony. At the exact moment Wall Street is writing bullish notes about China’s oil comeback, Washington is working to cut off the discounted feedstock that makes that comeback financially workable for the refiners actually doing the buying.

It is a bit like watching a store advertise a big reopening sale while the landlord is instead changing the locks out back. The sign out front looks great, but the situation behind it is more complicated.

The Lever Most Traders Are Not Watching

There is a third piece of this puzzle that JPMorgan flags, but that deserves more attention than it is getting: China’s refined-product export ban.

When the Middle East conflict escalated and crude supply security looked shaky, Beijing banned refined fuel exports via general trade channels to protect domestic supply. That ban is still partly in place. And JPMorgan’s analysts say that if China fully lifts it, refined fuel shipments could jump by as much as 88 to 160 percent from first-half levels.

So what this means in practice is a potentially enormous swing. Nearly double the outbound product flows hitting global markets, based on a single policy call in Beijing.

And that is the broader point worth sitting with. Beijing is not just reacting to energy markets. It is actively shaping them. Imports, inventories, and export controls are three separate levers it can push and pull in ways the market cannot easily track in real time. The crude import headline is the lever everyone is watching. The other two are moving quietly in the background.

What This Means for Investors

So where can investors look for opportunity in all of this?

JPMorgan’s top equity pick in this environment is PetroChina, China’s state oil giant. The bank expects an annualized dividend yield of around 6.4 percent for its Hong Kong-listed shares, well ahead of domestic rival Sinopec’s projected 4.8 percent. For investors who want clean exposure to China’s crude recovery without sitting in the crosshairs of the teapot sanctions fight, PetroChina is the less complicated option.

The Takeaway

The August rebound in China’s crude imports is a reality, and it will probably push oil prices higher in the short term. But traders who read this as a clean, demand-driven recovery may be walking into a more complicated trade than the headline suggests.

What Beijing appears to be doing is managing an energy system the outside world can only partially see. It drew down reserves built on cheap sanctioned crude, it is navigating live sanctions pressure on the refiners that process that crude, and it is sitting on an export ban that can reshape global product markets the moment it chooses to lift it.

The market is pricing a headline. The real story is everything running underneath it.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.