SpaceX Had The Best IPO In History—Now Comes The Hard Part

Six days after pricing the largest IPO ever, SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) announced a $60 billion acquisition. Then bankers started preparing a $20 billion bond sale. Then the stock dropped 9% in a single session.

That’s a lot to process in one week. Many are calling it “IPO frenzy cooling off.” But that framing misses what’s actually happening. SpaceX isn’t being sold off because the story is broken. It’s being repriced because the market is finally trying to work out how much capital, dilution, and execution it will take to keep the story moving. That’s a harder question than “is SpaceX a great company?” And it doesn’t have an easy answer yet.

The Week in Plain Numbers

Here’s the full timeline in summary:

In seven days, SPCX went from $135 to $225 and back to $174. That’s a 67% run and a 22% drawdown, all before the company has filed a single earnings report as a public company.

What the Cursor Deal Actually Tells You

The acquisition is getting covered mostly as an AI story. That’s partly right, but it misses the bigger signal.

SpaceX confirmed on June 16 that it would acquire Anysphere, the parent company of the AI coding tool Cursor, for $60 billion in stock, just four days after completing the largest IPO in history. Cursor had roughly $4 billion in annualized recurring revenue before the deal. The company had previously turned down acquisition approaches from both Microsoft and OpenAI.

But the timing is what matters here. SpaceX raised $75 billion in its IPO. Four days later, it committed $60 billion in stock to an acquisition. That’s not a company pausing to absorb its debut. That’s a company that used the IPO as a starting pistol.

Think of it this way. When a company goes public, the usual script is: raise money, stabilize the stock, show investors some early results, then deploy capital. SpaceX skipped steps two and three entirely. The message from management is clear: we know where we’re going and we’re not waiting around.

Morningstar cut its fair value estimate to $62 after the deal and listed SPCX as one of the most expensive stocks in its coverage. At current prices, SPCX trades at about 3.2 times that estimate, implying roughly 69% downside if the stock eventually converges to Morningstar’s valuation. The firm put it plainly: “Our valuation is the result of mathematics more than skepticism. Even at $63 per share, we give SpaceX a lot of benefit of the doubt.”

Now Add a $20 Billion Bond Sale

Today, it was reported that SpaceX bankers are preparing for a bond sale of at least $20 billion. That’s the same week as the $60 billion acquisition announcement.

The key thing to understand: the Cursor deal was all-stock, meaning SpaceX used its own shares as currency. No cash left the building. So the bond sale isn’t funding the Cursor purchase. It’s something else entirely.

SpaceX is essentially running three capital instruments at once. Its IPO raised $75 billion as the foundation. Its stock is being used as M&A currency for Cursor. And now bonds are being prepared for operational flexibility. That’s not a company managing a cash need — it’s a company treating its own balance sheet like a multi-instrument tool, with a different lever for each type of bet it wants to make.

The likely destination for bond proceeds: the company already has $25.45 billion in contractual commitments, including cloud capacity, with 95% of those due in 2026 and 2027. It’s burning cash on xAI, developing orbital data centers, and running the world’s most active commercial launch operation simultaneously. The bond sale builds a war chest for whatever comes next, without touching the IPO proceeds or diluting shareholders further.

That’s smart treasury management. But it also changes the question retail investors should be asking. The question was: is SpaceX worth $2 trillion? Now the question is: how much capital will it take to become the company it’s promising investors? And based on this week alone, the answer is: a lot more than the IPO raised.

The Float Problem Nobody Is Talking About Loudly Enough

This is the most concrete and tradeable issue right now, and it’s hidden in plain sight inside the prospectus.

Only about 5% of SPCX shares actually trade right now. The other 95% are locked up through December 8, 2026. That tiny float is what created the extreme price swings this week. When only 5% of a company’s shares are available to buy and sell, even small shifts in demand move the price violently in either direction. It’s like trying to trade a giant company through a very small door.

At today’s price of $174, SPCX is sitting just below that $175.50 threshold. The stock is hovering at the exact level where the supply math could shift dramatically.

Elon Musk’s personal holdings are subject to a separate 366-day lock-up expiring June 12, 2027.

Why the Market Is Still Paying Up

We can talk now about the part where the bear case doesn’t fully answer: if SPCX is this expensive and this risky, why is it still 29% above its IPO price after a 22% pullback?

Former Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld said publicly this week that SPCX trades on hopes instead of fundamentals, and he’s technically right. But some companies earn the right to trade on hopes because the underlying momentum is genuinely visible. The market isn’t ignoring the risks. It’s deciding how much to pay for optionality on a company that could be the most important of the next decade.

The honest read: SpaceX can be an extraordinary company and an overpriced stock simultaneously. Those aren’t mutually exclusive. The history of great companies going public is full of cases where the business eventually grew into its valuation, but investors who bought at the IPO peak waited years for the stock to catch up.

Three Dates Every SPCX Holder Should Know

The IPO was the beginning of the story, not the end. Here’s the calendar that worth following from here:

$175.50 / late July. The performance unlock threshold. If SPCX holds above this level for five of the next ten trading days, extra shares start trading ahead of schedule. Combined with the standard 20% post-earnings unlock, the tradable float could roughly double in a few weeks. That’s a supply event, not a catalyst.

September 2. First earnings report as a public company. The first real fundamental data point. Until then, every analyst target, every bull or bear argument, and every price move is happening without a verified score. Former Nasdaq CEO Greifeld specifically cited this date as the first real anchor for the stock.

December 8. Standard 180-day lock-up expiry. The largest single supply event in SPCX’s post-IPO life. Still six months away, but worth keeping in mind as the ceiling on how long the current float-constrained dynamics can persist.

The stock dropped 9% today. But it’s still up 29% from its IPO price. Both of those things are true, and neither one tells you what comes next. The interesting part is just starting.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.