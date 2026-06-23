Why Tuesday’s Semiconductor Crash Went Further Than It Should Have

Is the AI Trade Too Leveraged for Its Own Good?

Tuesday’s chip sell-off was not just a story about AI getting a little less exciting. Alphabet’s loss of two senior AI scientists and fresh worries about AI infrastructure costs gave investors a reason to de-risk, but the deeper problem is that semis have become one of the market’s most crowded and leveraged trades, so the selling can feed on itself once it starts.

When the Rocket Fuel Becomes the Problem

So here is how it works. Products like SOXL use derivatives to give investors three times the daily return of the PHLX Semiconductor Index. When the index goes up 2%, SOXL aims to go up 6%. But because these products reset every single day, they have to rebalance their positions constantly to stay at the right ratio. And when the market falls, they have to sell into weakness to maintain that leverage target.

Think of it like a car that gets heavier every time it tries to slow down. The harder the market falls, the more these funds have to sell, which pushes prices lower, which triggers more selling from the next fund in line. The underlying chip companies have not changed overnight. But the products built on top of them can make the tape behave as though they have.

Strategists at Oppenheimer put it plainly in a note to clients this week. "The cat is fully out of the bag," they wrote, "that this SMH run is being fueled by far more than even the most exuberant AI bulls." That is not a valuation warning. It is a positioning warning. And those are often what matter most in the short run.

Korea Makes It Even More Complicated

If the U.S. leveraged ETF story feels a bit abstract, the version playing out in South Korea right now makes the stakes feel very real.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell roughly 10% overnight, after regulators publicly cautioned that the rally in leveraged chip ETFs had gotten overheated. Overseas investors sold chipmakers heavily in response. One of those products, the Csop SK Hynix Daily 2x Leverage ETF, fell 23.8%. The regulatory signal did not cause the sell-off on its own, but it helped expose just how crowded and fragile the trade had become underneath.

To understand the scale, Oppenheimer offered a comparison that is worth sitting with. The SK Hynix leveraged ETF in Korea is, relative to the size of that local market, like having a $750 billion leveraged ETF on a single U.S. stock. That is not a niche product. When that thing moves, the whole market feels it.

And here is where it loops directly back to U.S. names. SK Hynix and Samsung are memory chip peers to Micron. When their stocks get hit that hard overnight, it sends a signal about the entire memory market. Micron fell roughly 9% on Tuesday. Sandisk dropped around 10%. That is not just sympathy selling. It is investors looking at Seoul and recalibrating what they think about the global chip cycle.

Ben Emons, CIO and founder of Fed Watch Advisors, put it simply. "The Korean linkage," he wrote, "is that Micron’s performance could impact Samsung and SK Hynix even further, as the company provides insight into the industry’s growth prospects." The feedback runs in both directions, and that is what makes this more than a local story.

The Tail Is Wagging the Dog

Also worth being clear about, for anyone watching from the sidelines: Tuesday’s move tells you more about market structure than it does about whether AI chips are a good long-term investment.

The underlying businesses, at least as of the last earnings cycle, are still growing fast. But when enough leverage builds up in a sector, ETF rebalancing can temporarily dominate price action and make the tape look far worse than the fundamentals. Leverage can overpower the underlying business reality in the short run without permanently changing the investment case. That is the key distinction here.

So if Tuesday’s move is primarily forced deleveraging rather than a genuine shift in AI demand, the bounce, when it comes, could be faster and sharper than the size of the drop implies. Forced selling creates overshoots in both directions. Emons made a similar point, noting the drawdown "could flush out leveraged positions and overbought conditions" and may end up creating an opportunity for those willing to add risk once the session settles.

Micron Is the Next Real Test

Whatever happens with the leveraged positioning, there is a concrete fundamental test coming fast. Micron Technology reports its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, June 24, after the market closes.

And the stakes are unusually high right now.

Memory chips have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI infrastructure spending, with data centers buying HBM chips by the truckload to support GPU clusters. Micron has roughly quadrupled year to date, and Wall Street has broadly expected Wednesday’s results to confirm the memory boom is still running hot. The bar going in is high.

If the results disappoint, or if guidance comes in softer than expected, the leveraged products that are still unwinding will have a fresh reason to keep selling. And the loop starts again.

What to Watch If You’re Tracking Semis Right Now

A few practical things worth keeping an eye on heading into the rest of the week.

First, watch SOXL’s intraday behavior on Tuesday. If it stabilizes and starts recovering during the session, that is a signal the forced-selling wave may be running out of steam. If it keeps drifting lower, the rebalancing pressure is still active and more pain is likely.

Second, also watch the Kospi and Korean chip-linked ETFs before the U.S. open on Wednesday. Because of the cross-border feedback loop we described, what happens in Seoul overnight has been a reliable leading indicator for what opens in New York.

Third, and most importantly, Micron reports Wednesday after the close. The number that will matter most is not just revenue or earnings per share. It is the forward guidance — specifically anything the company says about HBM demand and data center orders heading into the second half of 2026. That is the part of the call that will tell you whether the AI spending cycle is still intact or starting to cool.

The chip trade is not broken. But it has become reflexive in a way that makes pullbacks harder to read cleanly. Tuesday is a good reminder that when enough leverage builds up in a sector, even solid businesses can trade like troubled ones for a while.

Sources: CNBC, Oppenheimer research note, Micron Technology investor relations, Fed Watch Advisors, Fortune, Nasdaq.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Data referenced as of June 23, 2026.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.