Gold's Next Move Might Come Down To One Report This Thursday

Gold has had a strange few days. Wall Street’s biggest banks just took turns cutting their price targets for the metal, blaming a surprisingly hawkish new Federal Reserve chair. That should be bad news for gold. Yet on Monday, gold actually rose, recovering from a more than one week low and climbing roughly 1% to trade near $4,195 an ounce.

So, you have two opposite effects from the same headline pulling against each other, on top of a Fed that is leaning hawkish. That is a more complicated setup than a simple “war fear up, gold up” story, and it is worth slowing down to understand before Thursday’s big inflation report, which could tip the balance one way or the other.

Wall Street’s Cooling Mood on Gold

Deutsche Bank sketched out a scenario where gold could fall to $3,800 an ounce if the Fed actually goes through with three or four rate hikes. Goldman Sachs trimmed its year end target to $4,900 from $5,400, and Morgan Stanley said its old forecast of $5,200 now looks “more challenging.” Several major banks have clearly turned more cautious in the near term, even as some of them, Goldman especially, still describe their longer term view as bullish.

The Impact of Oil and Inflation

The piece worth sitting with is this. Over the weekend, the United States and Iran agreed on a roadmap toward ending their war within 60 days, following talks in Switzerland. The deal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, a pause in hostilities, and the start of technical negotiations this week on tougher issues like Iran’s nuclear program.

Why Long-Term Bulls and Short-Term Skeptics Are Both Right

Goldman’s own research team summed up the split about as cleanly as anyone could. Their gold view, in their words, is “structurally constructive but tactically cautious.” In plain English, they still like gold over the long run, but they are nervous about the next few months.

That sentence captures the whole story in miniature. Nothing happening right now erases the reasons people bought gold in the first place, like central banks around the world stockpiling it at record levels, or persistent inflation that refuses to fully go away. Demand for physical gold bars was actually up sharply earlier this year. None of the long-term arguments for owning gold have disappeared.

What has changed is the short-term math. Gold is up roughly 24% over the past year, which is a massive run by historical standards. After a move that big, it would almost be more surprising if gold did not pause to catch its breath, especially with a new Fed chair signaling he is in no hurry to cut rates. Calling this a crash would be an overreaction. A 24% annual gain pausing for a few weeks is not the same as a trend breaking down.

What Comes Next: Thursday’s Inflation Report

If you are watching gold this week, mark your calendar for Thursday, June 25. That is when the government releases its May reading on the PCE price index, the inflation gauge the Fed watches most closely. Some early estimates point toward inflation running hotter for the month, though the exact figure is worth confirming once the report lands rather than locking in a specific number ahead of time.

Put plainly, gold is not simply a fear trade anymore. Right now it is closer to a live scoreboard for three different debates at once: how high rates are likely to go, how durable this peace effort turns out to be, and whether oil staying cheap is enough to offset both. Nobody, including the banks cutting their targets, seems fully certain which of those debates will end up driving the next move.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Prices and figures cited reflect data available as of June 22, 2026, and are subject to change.

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