Company to Hold Conference Call & Webcast Today, October 5 at 8:00am ET
Longeveron Issues Letter To Stockholders
MIAMI, September 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc.
Long-Term Survival Data from Longeveron's ELPIS 1 Trial Accepted For Presentation At The 2023 Scientific Sessions Of The American Heart Association
MIAMI, September 7, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron To Participate In The 149th Annual National Investment Banking Association Conference
MIAMI, August 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron Rights Offering Subscription Period Begins
MIAMI, August 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron To Host Key Opinion Leader Event On Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) For Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) With Lomecel-B™ On August 16, 2023
MIAMI, August 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a virtual KOL Event on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.
Longeveron Announces Achievement Of Surpassing 50% Enrollment Threshold In Phase 2 ELPIS II Study Of Lomecel-BTM In Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
Company Activates Additional Study Location to Expedite Enrollment Completion  Key Opinion Leader Webinar Highlighting the Potential for Lomecel-BTM in the Treatment of HLHS to be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
Longeveron Appoints Lisa Locklear As Chief Financial Officer
MIAMI, FL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron Appoints Dr. Nataliya Agafonova As Chief Medical Officer
Experienced Pharma Industry Clinical Operations Leader to Spearhead Development of Cellular Therapy Programs
Longeveron Congratulates Co-Founder And Chairman Dr. Joshua Hare On Induction As Fellow Of National Academy Of Inventors
MIAMI, FL, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron Files Registration Statement For Rights Offering
MIAMI, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron Welcomes Three New Prominent Board Members
Seasoned Biotechnology and Corporate Management Experts,  Khoso Baluch, Jeffrey Pfeffer, and Wa’el Hashad,  Elected to Board at Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Longeveron Announces New Long-Term Survival Data From ELPIS I Trial Of Lomecel-BTM For Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
-- Children in the ELPIS I trial had 100% survival up to 5 years of age after receiving Lomecel-BTM compared to 20% mortality rate observed from historical control data -- -- Data reinforce potential survival benefit of Lomecel-BTM for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) --
Longeveron Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Lomecel-B™ For Aging-Related Frailty In Japan
-- The study’s primary objective is to evaluate the safety of Lomecel-BTM in Japan’s elderly population -- 
Longeveron Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of Lomecel-BTM for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
Miami, Florida—November 10, 2022— Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results And Operational Progress
Currently Enrolling Clinical Trials with Lomecel-B in Three Disease Indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (Phase 2a), Alzheimer’s Disease (Phase 2a), and Covid-related Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (Phase 1) Lomecel-B for HLSH Granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designation by the US FDA 
Longeveron Granted Orphan Drug Designation by FDA for Lomecel-B to Treat Infants with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS)
 
Longeveron Announces Potential Biomarker Correlating with Lomecel-B Bioactivity
The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.
Longeveron Announces Final Results of Phase 1 Clinical Study of Lomecel-B Injection in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Patients
The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. --Study meets primary safety endpoint: no major adverse cardiac events (MACE), nor any treatment-related infections during the first month post-treatment. 
Longeveron Announces Abstract Highlighting Data from Phase 1 Alzheimer's Disease Trial Accepted for Developing Topics Presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference
The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. - Abstract presentation highlights safety and potential efficacy of Lomecel-B infusion in patients with mild Alzheimer’s Disease -
