European Energy Metals Corp. (OTC: EUEMF) Could Benefit From Fast-Growing Demand For Lithium

Demand for lithium is accelerating rapidly thanks to strong demand for electric vehicles, and all things green. In fact, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the period between 2017 and 2022 saw a “tripling in overall demand for lithium, a 70% jump in demand for cobalt, and a 40% rise in demand for nickel,” as noted by CNBC.