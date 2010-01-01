Munroe Morrow Wealth Management

Kyle Hurley is a Private Wealth Advisor with Munroe Morrow Wealth Management. Kyle is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Massachusetts. Kyle attended the University of New Hampshire where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a concentration i...
Are You A High Income Earner Who Already Maxed Out Your 401k? Here&#39;s Where To Save Next
Maxing out your 401k or 403b is standard financial advice. But by no means is this mandatory and there can be plenty of reasons why you wouldn’t want to.
Navigating Initial Public Offerings (IPOs): Why Investors Should Proceed With Caution
Companies usually start out as ‘privately held’, owned by the company’s founders and other private investors. But there might come a time when the company goes public, via an initial public offering (IPO).
Unpacking The Backdoor Roth IRA - Is This Strategy Right For You?
A Roth IRA is one of the most powerful accounts you can own, as it offers tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals in retirement.
Exploring Alternative Investments: Do They Belong In Your Portfolio?
Along your investing journey, you may come across various investment prospects or a desire to invest in something unconventional. I’m not talking about public stocks and bonds that everyone can buy. I’m referencing ‘alternative investments’.
Did You Sell Your Investments Last Year Because You Were Nervous? Here Is Why That Was A Huge Mistake
The consensus coming into this year was bleak:
Do Your Investments Align With Your Goals? Here is How You Can Set Realistic Investment Return Expectations
"The first rule of a happy married life is low expectations. That’s one you can easily arrange. If you have unrealistic expectations, you’re going to be miserable all your life. And I was good at having low expectations, and that helped me." - Charlie Munger
Your Investment Went Up 10,000%, Now What Should You Do, Sell or Let it Ride?
Stock picking is hard. But boy is it sweet when you find a winner, let it ride, and make 100x your initial investment… Source: Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals
Is Investing Solely In The S&amp;P 500 The Right Strategy For You?
When it comes time to picking your investments, it’s easy to be overwhelmed. There are thousands of publicly traded companies in the US and so many sectors to choose from. Index funds have made it easy to get cheap diversification. Buy a fund at low cost that gives me broad exposure to the entire market.
If You Are Looking To Buy A Home, Ask Yourself, &#39;How Much House Can I Afford?&#39;
If you are considering buying a house, a good place to start is knowing what’s affordable for you. Most likely you will need to take out a mortgage to help with the purchase.
Interest Rates Have Increased - You Can Now Earn A Respectable Yield On Your Cash
A recent Bloomberg MLIV Pulse Survey indicated that investors believe cash could strengthen their investment performance over the next 12-months: Even in tough environments, there will always be opportunities.
5 Mistakes That Prevent Investors From Getting Rich
Human behavior is by far the dominant element in investing. Often times it's about avoiding unforced errors and not making that big mistake that completely erodes your financial picture. Here are five common mistakes we see that can prevent investors from accumulating wealth:

