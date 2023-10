Is OctaFX A Scam Broker? Everything You Need To Know About OctaFX In Malaysia

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) added OctaFX to the Financial Consumer Alert List (FCA) along with several other brokers. Here’s what it means for traders. Last year, OctaFX, as well as most Forex brokers working in Malaysia, ended up in the Financial Consumer Alert List (FCA) of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Investor Alert List of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).