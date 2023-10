From Producers To Traders: Dissecting The Complex Dynamics Of Today's Crude Oil Market As Prices Test $90

Crude oil has captured the attention of investors and traders over the last month due to supply constraints resulting from OPEC+ pressure. Additionally, domestic rig counts have driven crude oil to reach over $90. However, the prevailing question is its ability to maintain these current levels or even continue to some analysts' targets of over $100 a barrel in the not-so-distant future.