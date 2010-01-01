Jacob Engel

Jacob Engel

Benzinga Contributor

About
Jacob Engel is the founder and CEO of Engel Capital, an RIA that manages investments for clients. As an outstanding analyst, Jacob conducts deep fundamental research to identify significant investment opportunities.
Global-e Online: A Strong Growth Story With A Bright Future And A Long Runaway
Global-e Online: A Strong Growth Story With A Bright Future And A Long Runaway
Overview Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) provides end-to-end services for cross-border e-commerce by offering a comprehensive platform for both merchants and consumers.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved