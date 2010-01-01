Hasan Saleem

Benzinga Contributor

About
Hasan Saleem is a successful serial entrepreneur, investor, and founder of multiple technology and e-commerce startups. He now manages a marketing agency that helps small businesses and startups establish a robust online presence.
How One Serial Entrepreneur Built A Billion-Dollar Web Business, And Is Doing It All Over Again
What does an entrepreneur do after building a billion-dollar business? In most cases, the answer is probably to retire and kick back.  Not for Hari Ravichandran. 
Tomas Gorny: From Rags To Riches To Rags To Riches Again
At the age of 20, a young man named Tomas Gorny opened up a business on the side, delivering computers. He was a student in a German business school, after having moved from Poland as a teenager.
How This Entrepreneur Is Secretly Powering 25 Million Sites
WPForms, OptinMonster, MonsterInsights, WPCode, All in One SEO: If you use WordPress, which powers over 43% of all websites on the internet, you’re bound to know these plugins. Chances are, you have one or more of them installed. 
Stay Agile, Innovate, Focus On The Customer - Nextiva CEO Tomas Gorny On The Future Of Business Communications
The business communications market is growing rapidly - with many providers aiming to solve key business challenges. Providers like Sprinklr, Kustomer, and Nextiva are all addressing the opportunities in the business communications space in different ways. It’s also intensely competitive and fast-evolving, not least because of the rise of AI. 
Sponsored
Simple Online Security to Prevent Identity Theft
Identity Theft doubled from 2019 to 2020, according to the FTC. They received 1.4 million reports in 2020, many of them related to highjacked stimulus checks. 
Post-Corona Customer Relationships: The Outlook For CRM System Providers
In an economy weakened by the coronavirus, investing time and resources into maintaining high-conversion relationships with existing and potential customers is essential for most businesses. A key asset in doing so successfully are Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. 
How To Play The Shift From Offices To Work From Home
>With the coronavirus pandemic reaching new heights in some countries and gathering momentum for a second wave in others, a continuing trend towards remote work has established itself.
Crisis Email Marketing For Small Businesses During Coronavirus - Useful Tools And Best Practices
The coronavirus crisis has annihilated personal interactions between brands and their audience, as well as several traditional marketing channels. As a consequence, opportunities to convert customers and build brand loyalty have been scrapped. 
Nextiva CEO Tomas Gorny On Launching New Team Collaboration Software And Helping Businesses Through COVID-19
The coronavirus crisis has thrown the business world into turmoil, with the stock market suffering severe losses, markets restricted by closed borders, and employees confined to their homes. 

