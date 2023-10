Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Adjusted EBITDA was a $4.4 million loss, a $6.3 million improvement versus first quarter of 2022 Average Annualized Recurring Revenue per Household at $1,650, more than three times greater versus first quarter of 2022 New Note Purchase Agreement to issue up to $15.0 million in senior secured notes