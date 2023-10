Darcy Donavan: From Builder's Market To Bull Market, Where To Look To Beat The Rush

Similar to the “Running of the Bulls” Event in Spain, the beginning of the next Web3 Bull run will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone who is involved. In this new, exciting market, where will you be? Are you going to run alongside the pack, get left behind or get run over. The future of your own digital investments is in your hands.