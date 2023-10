Want To Retire In Comfort? Thanks To Inflation, The New Price Tag Is $1.5 Million

The golden rule of retirement used to be $1 million. The belief was, if you retired at age 65 and lived until age 84, then $1 million will probably be enough retirement savings for you. That number was once a symbol of extravagant wealth. However, $1 million is now the retirement savings goal for millions of Americans.