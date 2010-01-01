Vitaly Kudinov

About
Vitaly is the Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Devexperts, with experience in software development spanning over 20 years, including 15 years dedicated to fintech solutions.
AI - Taking Stock: The Benefits And Pitfalls Of LLMs And Their Future Applications In Trading
This AI expert shares insights on why AI hasn't reached its full potential in trading applications and why relying on a single LLM isn't the solution.

