You've Heard Of Double Entry Accounting, But What About Triple Entry Accounting? BSV Blockchain Association Offers Masterclass With nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Wright

Dr. Craig C. Wright, chief scientist at nChain, in conjunction with the BSV Blockchain Association, has created a blockchain masterclass offered in Zurich, Switzerland. The class brought together blockchain enthusiasts, data engineers and scientists to learn from one of the foremost experts in the field.