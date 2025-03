BNDI: 2024's Hidden Gem Bond ETF That Produces 2% Additional Income While Maintaining A Similar Risk Profile

Let's Rewind 2022 and 2023 were hectic - war, bank crises, and bear markets. Inflation was still running rampant - with the core PCE having just peaked at +6.4% in February 2022. These consistent out-of-control inflation reports caused the Federal Reserve to take action by doing the only thing they know how to do - raise interest rates.