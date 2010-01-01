Amir Bakian

Amir Bakian

Benzinga Contributor

Beta Virtual Assistance Unveils Specialized Crypto Tax Services
Beta Virtual Assistance Unveils Specialized Crypto Tax Services
Beta Virtual Assistance has launched its specialized Crypto Tax Services. This new offering aims to assist cryptocurrency investors in navigating the complex tax landscape associated with digital asset investments.
Ives Insurance Service Launches The First Ever Repair Insurance Program Focusing On Investment Properties
Ives Insurance Service Launches The First Ever Repair Insurance Program Focusing On Investment Properties
San Diego-based independent insurance agency, Ives Insurance Service, announces the launch of its uniquely designed Repair Insurance Program. The new service is a strategic insurance approach by the company to help people stay financially stable and secure even in the current fluctuating insurance market.
Alzamend Neuro: A Glimpse Into The Evolution Of Non-Toxic Lithium Treatments
Alzamend Neuro: A Glimpse Into The Evolution Of Non-Toxic Lithium Treatments
Alzamend Neuro is at the forefront of groundbreaking advancements in non-toxic lithium treatments showcasing the evolution of innovative solutions for various disorders.
Sponsored
APERION Reveals How It Chooses To Invest In Early-Stage Ventures, Producing Maximum Impact
APERION Reveals How It Chooses To Invest In Early-Stage Ventures, Producing Maximum Impact
The world of venture capital and private equity can be quite opaque at times, with the criteria behind why funds choose to invest in certain companies often undisclosed. This is often because the funding and decision-making in most VC or PE firms is under the discretion of a very small number of people.
SkyMirr Launches Series A Funding Round, Targeting $7 Million
SkyMirr Launches Series A Funding Round, Targeting $7 Million
Florida-based high-performance radio frequency (RF) IoT solution provider, SkyMirr, has launched its Series A funding round, with a target of $7 million. For the current raise, the company intends to enhance its research and development capabilities, as well as increase its overall product efficiency using the raised funds.
Revolutionizing Trading With BigShort.com: An Interview With CEO Tae-Hwan Jo
Revolutionizing Trading With BigShort.com: An Interview With CEO Tae-Hwan Jo
In the fast-paced realm of trading, the convergence of technology and finance has given rise to groundbreaking solutions that empower traders with unprecedented insights.
Koy Network&#39;s Is Building Africa&#39;s First Super App: Here Is What To Know
Koy Network's Is Building Africa's First Super App: Here Is What To Know
Despite having the smallest share of any continent, cryptocurrency adoption and the development of the blockchain ecosystem in Africa over the past decade has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Wojak Finance Prepares To Showcase Marketing Power With Upcoming App Event Feature
Wojak Finance Prepares To Showcase Marketing Power With Upcoming App Event Feature
Cryptocurrencies have not just revolutionized the digital financial market but also introduced the concept of community building, promoting mutually supportive growth. With an empowering community and holder of more than 60K, Wojak Finance has created new waves in the crypto market for the last couple of years.
CEO &amp; Business Growth Expert Ryan Niddel Sheds Light On The Value Of Being Among Genius Minds
CEO & Business Growth Expert Ryan Niddel Sheds Light On The Value Of Being Among Genius Minds
Entrepreneurship is a relentlessly challenging arena where innovation thrives, ideas come to fruition, and businesses either thrive or falter. Here, success is dictated by a plethora of factors, each uniquely contributing to the overall performance of a business venture. But among these, a competent team and a commitment to lifelong learning take the central stage.
Transforming Leadership Unveils Research Showing That 40% of Senior Leaders&#39; Time Is Spent Working &#39;Below Their Grade&#39;
Transforming Leadership Unveils Research Showing That 40% of Senior Leaders' Time Is Spent Working 'Below Their Grade'
In a groundbreaking study released by Transforming Leadership, it has been revealed that as much as 40% of senior leaders' time is consumed by tasks and responsibilities that fall below their designated grade. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for leaders to shift their focus from process to outcome.
Steve Salis On The Restaurant Industry, Heritage Concepts, And Scaling Brands
Steve Salis On The Restaurant Industry, Heritage Concepts, And Scaling Brands
Dining at a restaurant has become much more than simply satisfying a basic human need to satiate hunger. Now, it is an experience. In 2023, the restaurant industry is making many shifts, such as utilizing innovative technology and engaging in eco-friendly practices.
Troy Noonan: From Shorting The Pound, To Traveling, To Mentoring Thousands Of Traders
Troy Noonan: From Shorting The Pound, To Traveling, To Mentoring Thousands Of Traders
In 1992, trading coach Troy Noonan made a pivotal trade, shorting the British Pound along with billionaire George Soros and others. 
The Beacon of E-Commerce Empowerment: Change Mentor Hub&#39;s Quest for Financial Freedom
The Beacon of E-Commerce Empowerment: Change Mentor Hub's Quest for Financial Freedom
What would you give to have a life where you’re no longer constrained by the 9-to-5 grind, trapped in a never-ending cycle of bills and debt? Just imagine a life where you call all the shots, where your income isn’t tied to a desk or a boss’s whim but to your own boundless potential. Sounds great, right?
Sponsored
Global ORM Market Surges to $3.4 Billion in 2030 with Nearly 50% Dominated by the USA
Global ORM Market Surges to $3.4 Billion in 2030 with Nearly 50% Dominated by the USA
It is actively growing because 44% of a company’s market value is attributable to CEO reputation, experts say 
Leading Smart Solutions Provider CHINT Global Lights Up Boundless Possibilities in Energy
Leading Smart Solutions Provider CHINT Global Lights Up Boundless Possibilities in Energy
[Shanghai] With climate change creating a need to reduce carbon emissions and harness renewable and sustainable energy sources, international intelligent energy technology provider CHINT Global is providing smart energy solutions as part of its mission to light up boundless possibilities, guided by its values of customer centricity, openness and inclusion, and innovation and entrepreneurship
Sponsored
LeadOrigin Transforms Digital Marketing In The Med Spa Industry
LeadOrigin Transforms Digital Marketing In The Med Spa Industry
LeadOrigin is revolutionizing the digital marketing industry. 
Brain-Computer Interface Company g.tec Expands Innovative recoveriX Stroke And Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Worldwide
Brain-Computer Interface Company g.tec Expands Innovative recoveriX Stroke And Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Worldwide
More people than ever are at risk of suffering a stroke, with data from the World Health Organization showing that one in every four people will have a stroke in their lifetime, up 50% over the past 17 years. Stroke is now the leading cause of disability worldwide and the second leading cause of death.
Redefining Linguistic Horizons: OneMeta&#39;s Mission To Democratize Language
Redefining Linguistic Horizons: OneMeta's Mission To Democratize Language
Language has long been the cornerstone of human evolution, serving as the primary tool for communication, expression, and societal structuring. But, the paradox of language lies in its dual nature - while it unites people within a community, it often simultaneously acts as a barrier, deterring understanding and interaction between different cultures and communities.
The Multifaceted Mogul: Michael Hall On Success Through Passion, Relationships, And Entrepreneurship
The Multifaceted Mogul: Michael Hall On Success Through Passion, Relationships, And Entrepreneurship
Some stories leave an indelible mark on our souls, transcending the boundaries of ordinary success. One such tale is that of Michael Hall, the trailblazing entrepreneur and investor who has not only revolutionized asset management but also nurtured emerging ventures with his passion for relationships, connecting with people, and strengthening his network.
Leveraging Acquisitions And Innovations To Accelerate Microsoft&#39;s Cloud &amp; AI Business
Leveraging Acquisitions And Innovations To Accelerate Microsoft's Cloud & AI Business
Microsoft has proven to be a model of resilience and transformation. The company, once synonymous with the Windows operating system and Office Suite, has metamorphosed into one of the leaders in cloud computing. But the change didn't happen overnight, nor did it occur by accident.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved