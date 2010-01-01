Dabbling in Dabbing: The Insider's Scoop on a Game-Changing Cannabis Trend You Can't Miss

Dabbing is a new way of consuming cannabis and refers to the process of inhaling the vapor produced when heating the surface where the concentrate will heat up, but in order to do this, you’ll need a dab rig. Dabbing is a cleaner way of consuming concentrates, it basically consists of vaporizing your extracts and you only need a bong, a nail, and a torch!